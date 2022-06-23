Auburn man gets prison time for raping minor

AUBURN — An Auburn man is set to see time in state prison for raping a minor.

Charles I. Sampson, 49, with a previous address of 43 Pulaski St., Apt. 2, was in front of Judge Thomas Leone for sentencing in Cayuga County Court Thursday morning. Sampson faced charges of second-degree rape, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Rome Canzano, Sampson's attorney, said his client "accepted full responsibility for these events." Leone gave Sampson a previously agreed-upon sentence of four years in state prison for the rape charge and 364 days in Cayuga County Jail for the endangering count, which both sentences running concurrently.

After court, Cayuga County Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather De Stefano said it had been determined in a case by New York State Police that Sampson engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor in Fleming in summer 2020.

Also in court

• Shayne R. Jakaub, 25, was in front of Leone on two counts of first-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to minors. He received a previously agreed-upon sentence of five years of probation for one of the attempted disseminating counts.

