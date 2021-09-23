Auburn man gets prison time for strangulation assault

An Auburn man will serve up to four years in state prison for a pair of domestic violence-related convictions.

Jason J. McPhearson Sr., 29, 6 Aurelius Ave., was sentenced in Cayuga County Court on Thursday by Judge Thomas Leone. McPhearson, who was facing six charges included in two separate 2020 indictments, pleaded guilty July 22 to the most serious charge from each indictment.

Both Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann and McPhearson's attorney, Ben Susman, told Leone that they saw no reason to deviate from the agreed-upon sentence.

Susman said McPhearson's criminal issues stem from substance abuse, and he asked Leone to waive a second-felony offender status put on McPhearson, a step that would allow him to apply for shock camp treatment in the state prison system. Leone, noting that he had some concerns with McPhearson's statements in the pre-sentence report, denied that request.

McPhearson also briefly addressed the court. "I take full responsibility for my actions," he said. "I'm sorry to everybody that I've hurt in the past."