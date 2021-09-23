Auburn man gets prison time for strangulation assault

An Auburn man will serve up to four years in state prison for a pair of domestic violence-related convictions.
Jason J. McPhearson Sr., 29, 6 Aurelius Ave., was sentenced in Cayuga County Court on Thursday by Judge Thomas Leone. McPhearson, who was facing six charges included in two separate 2020 indictments, pleaded guilty July 22 to the most serious charge from each indictment.
Both Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann and McPhearson's attorney, Ben Susman, told Leone that they saw no reason to deviate from the agreed-upon sentence.
Susman said McPhearson's criminal issues stem from substance abuse, and he asked Leone to waive a second-felony offender status put on McPhearson, a step that would allow him to apply for shock camp treatment in the state prison system. Leone, noting that he had some concerns with McPhearson's statements in the pre-sentence report, denied that request.
McPhearson also briefly addressed the court. "I take full responsibility for my actions," he said. "I'm sorry to everybody that I've hurt in the past."
Leone sentenced McPhearson to four years in prison with five years of post-release supervision for a conviction of second-degree strangulation, a class D felony. On a conviction of aggravated family offense, a class E felony, McPhearson was sentenced to two to four years in prisons. The sentences will run concurrently.
McPhearson previously served a two to four-year prison sentence for a 2015 conviction of criminal possession stolen property and a one-year jail sentence for a 2013 criminal mischief conviction.
Also in court:
• Noah E. Attaway, 35, 10 Seminary St., Apt. B, Auburn, was sentenced to three years in prison with five years of post-release supervision for his conviction of second-degree assault, a class D felony.
Attaway pleaded guilty on July 22 after he was charged April 27 with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree assault.
He was also ordered to pay $3,125 in restitution to the victim for injuries.
