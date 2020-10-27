Auburn man gets seven years in prison for child sex abuse

Woodman told Fandrich he was sorry for his actions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I don't understand why I did it and how I came about doing it," he said, adding that he hopes he becomes a better person as a result of prison.

Fandrich said he would accept the agreed-upon sentence.

"You have accepted responsibility and I give you credit for that," he said, while acknowledging Woodman committed a "horrible crime against a child."

Woodman will also have to register as a sex offender and must pay over $1,000 in fees and charges. Fandrich issued an order of protection for the victim against Woodman. After the case, Canzano said Woodman will receive education and treatment while in prison.

When Woodman was originally arrested in October 2019, Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said Woodman's sexual conduct with the girl began in August 2014 when she was 9 and continued through August 2017. Police said he was accused of sexually assaulting the girl "approximately twice a week" during that time span.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 6

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.