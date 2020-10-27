Auburn man gets seven years in prison for child sex abuse

AUBURN — After previously admitting to frequently sexually assaulting a child over a three-year period, an Auburn man was sent to state prison on Tuesday.
Joseph George Woodman, 33, 1 Barber St., was sentenced by Cayuga County Court Judge Mark Fandrich to seven years in state prison and 10 years of post-release supervision for first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child younger than 13 years old, a class B felony. That was Woodman's agreed-upon sentence for pleading guilty. He was charged last year and in August waived his right for his case to go to a grand jury while admitting guilt.
Before Fandrich voiced his sentence decision Tuesday, Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said Woodman had no prior criminal history but noted his "extremely serious conduct." Budelmann said he had no problems with the agreed-upon sentence.
Rome Canzano, Woodman's attorney, said his client was "exceedingly cooperative" during the investigation, was "extremely remorseful" and was taking responsibility for his "awful acts."
Woodman told Fandrich he was sorry for his actions.
"I don't understand why I did it and how I came about doing it," he said, adding that he hopes he becomes a better person as a result of prison.
Fandrich said he would accept the agreed-upon sentence.
"You have accepted responsibility and I give you credit for that," he said, while acknowledging Woodman committed a "horrible crime against a child."
Woodman will also have to register as a sex offender and must pay over $1,000 in fees and charges. Fandrich issued an order of protection for the victim against Woodman. After the case, Canzano said Woodman will receive education and treatment while in prison.
When Woodman was originally arrested in October 2019, Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said Woodman's sexual conduct with the girl began in August 2014 when she was 9 and continued through August 2017. Police said he was accused of sexually assaulting the girl "approximately twice a week" during that time span.
