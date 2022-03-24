Auburn man gets state prison after stealing Christmas presents, attacking woman

AUBURN — An Auburn man was sentenced to state prison for charges stemming from incidents that included stealing Christmas presents from a house and attacking a woman.

Scott Kepler, 40, was in front of Judge Thomas Leone in Cayuga County Court Thursday. In alignment with a previously made agreement with the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office, Kepler was sentenced to five years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision for second-degree burglary, a class C felony. For a count of second-degree attempted assault, Kepler was sentenced to two to four years in state prison. His other various charges were satisfied as a result of the plea. The sentences are set to be served concurrently.

The burglary charge stemmed from an incident in which Kepler was accused of forcefully entering an apartment on Washington Street, damaging the door and stealing Christmas presents in December 2020, the Auburn Police Department said.

Kepler's second-degree attempted assault charge was reduced from second-degree assault, a class D felony, Cayuga County Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather De Stefano said after court. That offense was related to an incident in which Kepler broke into a woman's residence in March 2021 and was waiting for her when she entered her home on Van Anden Street.

Auburn police said at the time that Kepler repeatedly struck the woman in the face and head and threw a coffee table at her while she was on the floor. He also tried to throw her out of a window, damaging the glass.

Kepler forcefully took the woman's cell phone so she couldn't contact emergency services, APD said, and later wouldn't let the woman leave the property. He eventually left the residence and was later found and arrested. The woman was brought to Auburn Community Hospital for treatment.

While he was being processed at APD headquarters, Kepler was disruptive and struck and kicked an officer's arm, but did not cause injuries, police said at the time. In court Wednesday, Kepler agreed to pay around $149 in restitution after breaking an officer's phone during the incident at APD headquarters.

Before Leone announced his sentence, Kepler spoke on his own behalf.

"I'm just sorry that I did that," he said.

Leone said he appreciated Kepler's apology, and asked Kepler his age. Kepler replied that he is 40 and added, "I'm too old to be doing this." Leone said he agreed.

"I can do better, that's for sure," Kepler said.

