Auburn man gets state prison time for burglary, slicing off a man's finger

AUBURN — An Auburn man was sentenced to state prison for different offenses that took place over a couple of years, including a burglary and slicing a man's finger off.

Kenneth R. Scott Jr., 32, was in front of Judge Thomas Leone at Cayuga County County Thursday for sentencing, with over a dozen charges from three different cases.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and was sentenced to six years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. Scott also pleaded to second-degree assault, a class D felony, and was sentenced to six years in prison and three years of post-release supervision. He was also sentenced to 364 days in jail for fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

All of the charges are set to be served concurrently. Senior Cayuga County Assistant District Attorney Christopher Valdina said after court that since the jail sentence merges with a prison sentence, Scott will not be spending any time at the Cayuga County Jail, but the entire sentence in prison. Scott's various other charges were satisfied by his pleas.

Valdina said the burglary count stems from an incident where Scott was arrested in May 2020. Valdina said Scott had committed a burglary at a house on West Genesee Street. This home was the "subject matter of a search warrant," Valdina said after court, adding that illegal drugs were found at the house.

The assault count is connected to an incident in which Scott was in a domestic situation with his girlfriend in Weedsport. Valdina said a different man tried to defend the woman, and Scott sliced the man's finger off with a knife. Scott was arrested for that in March 2020. In the case related to the fourth-degree weapon possession charge, that charge was originally third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Valdina said.

In court Thursday, Leone asked Scott if there was nothing he wanted to say. Scott said he was "sorry for what happened" on the day of the assault, but noted that he believed at the time that he was acting in self defense. Scott said he had been on drugs for several days and thought the other man had a weapon, but acknowledged that the other man did not have a weapon.

