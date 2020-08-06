Auburn man gets three years in prison for Grant Avenue stabbing

In other cases

• A Fulton man was sentenced to six months in jail for trying to have sex with someone whom he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

Thomas Cocopoti, 51, of 1324 Route 8, pleaded guilty in court in February to attempted second-degree rape of a person younger than 17 years old and second-degree attempted criminal sex act. He had been in contact with a member of the New York State Police posing as the stepfather of a girl. He admitted at the time that he traveled near the town of Brutus on May 16, 2019 believing he would have sex with a girl.

In court Thursday, Cocopoti was sentenced by Leone to six months in jail and then 10 years of probation, which was agreed to as part of his guilty plea. Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann's office had been arguing for a state prison term. Leone said Thursday that the sentence was consistent with decisions he and Judge Mark Fandrich have made in similar cases and consistent with the findings of the probation departments of Cayuga and Oswego counties.