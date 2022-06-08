Auburn man guilty of armed robbery at Auburn Walmart

After a three-day jury trial, an Auburn man was found guilty of threatening Walmart employees with a knife and stealing merchandise.

Acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said in a news release that a jury found Karl Diggs, 45, guilty of first-degree robbery, a class B felony, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony.

Evidence at trial showed that police officers on Dec. 11, 2021 responded to reports of a robbery by knifepoint in the area of the Auburn Walmart at 297 Grant Ave.

Officers spoke with asset protection officials who had been threatened by Diggs with a knife while he was trying to leave the store with stolen merchandise, the release said, adding that he had been observed by witnesses and video surveillance hiding merchandise in a bag "and walking past all points of sale."

Upon being approached by Walmart employees, Diggs lunged toward them with a knife and ran with the stolen items. He was later apprehended at Grant Motel, 255 Grant Ave., a few blocks away. After Diggs was placed under arrest, law enforcement found a knife in his possession.

Jurors were shown evidence such as a 911 call and eyewitness testimony and were able to review video surveillance footage from Walmart, the release said. The jury deliberated for a little less than an hour. Diggs is facing 25 years in prison and is being held in custody with no bail. He is set to be sentenced before Judge Thomas Leone Aug. 11.

“We are pleased with the jury’s verdict and thank them for the time and consideration they gave listening to the evidence throughout the trial," Grome Antonacci said in the news release. "I commend the actions of the asset protection officers, as well as the New York State Police and Auburn Police Officers for their quick apprehension of this armed individual. Everyone has the right to feel safe at their workplace."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1