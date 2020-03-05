Auburn man ordered to pay over $19K in damages to Auburn car wash

He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors, fifth-degree conspiracy and second-degree criminal possession of meth manufacturing materials, in exchange for the probation sentence.

Cronin pleaded guilty Thursday to a violation of probation for not notifying his probation officer of his arrest. "I didn't bother to do it because I knew she would see it in the computer," he said.

Cronin also said he caused more than $1,500 in damages to the coin box at the car wash at 108 North St., after clarifying with Judge Thomas Leone that the amount was for damages and not the money inside.

He also confirmed he intended to steal the money. "Because there was no food at my place," Cronin said, with an interpreter translating his sign language.

During discussion of Cronin's pre-sentencing supervision, Budelmann and Probation Officer Nicholas Flanigan advocated for a remand without bail on the basis of the offense and his reasoning for committing it.

"There's resources in the community that can provide meals," Flanigan said.