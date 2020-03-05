Auburn man ordered to pay over $19K in damages to Auburn car wash

AUBURN — A man who was sentenced for his involvement in an Auburn meth lab last year was back in Cayuga County Court on Thursday.
Shaun Cronin, 41, entered court prepared to admit he caused more than $1,500 in damage to a coin box at K&S Car Wash on Jan. 24. But District Attorney Jon Budelmann said the plea satisfied damage done to four of the car wash's coin boxes, which were vandalized over the course of 20 days, totaling $19,967 in damages.
Cronin, of 40 South St., Apt. 8, was ordered to pay the nearly $20,000 in restitution as part of his plea bargain that also promises him 2 1/3 to seven years in prison.
His plea comes about eight months after he was sentenced in June to a weekend in jail and three years of probation for his involvement in producing methamphetamine out of 54 Orchard St. in Auburn.
The Finger Lakes Drug Task Force executed a Nov. 9, 2018, raid on the residence that implicated Cronin and nine other co-defendants. Task force members found multiple people actively making meth during the raid, and three children were also present.
During his February 2019 admission, Cronin said he purchased Sudafed when requested — knowing it would be used to produce meth. He also admitted he had conversations with others about making meth and traveled around the country to purchase the ingredients.
He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors, fifth-degree conspiracy and second-degree criminal possession of meth manufacturing materials, in exchange for the probation sentence.
Cronin pleaded guilty Thursday to a violation of probation for not notifying his probation officer of his arrest. "I didn't bother to do it because I knew she would see it in the computer," he said.
Cronin also said he caused more than $1,500 in damages to the coin box at the car wash at 108 North St., after clarifying with Judge Thomas Leone that the amount was for damages and not the money inside.
He also confirmed he intended to steal the money. "Because there was no food at my place," Cronin said, with an interpreter translating his sign language.
During discussion of Cronin's pre-sentencing supervision, Budelmann and Probation Officer Nicholas Flanigan advocated for a remand without bail on the basis of the offense and his reasoning for committing it.
"There's resources in the community that can provide meals," Flanigan said.
Defense counsel Todd Sloan argued that Cronin was not convicted of any offenses that would exempt him from getting the least restrictive supervision conditions under the new state bail law. Sloan also stressed that securing reappearance is supposed to be the only factor in consideration when setting bail.
Leone ultimately ordered a remand, citing the probation violation as the qualifying offense.
Cronin is expected to be sentenced to 2 1/3 to seven years in prison for pleading to the second-degree criminal mischief charge, a misdemeanor, and the probation violation.
His sentencing is scheduled for May 7.
Also in court:
• A 30-year-old Auburn woman was sentenced Thursday to a term of probation and community service.
Brittney Patterson, of 2 Frazee St., admitted in January that she sold cocaine twice in July and once in August of 2018. She pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class B felonies, and fourth-degree conspiracy, a class E felony.
In exchange, Patterson was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service, as well as pay $300 in restitution and a $50 surcharge.
"I would like to apologize for everything that happened," she said. "I'm ready for it to be over with. I feel terrible about it."
Patterson received a community service shock portion, over the prosecution's recommendation to make the shock portion a period of incarceration.
Budelmann referred to the pre-sentence report, where he said Patterson blamed her choices on a drug addiction but the probation officer said the sales were more to "support a lifestyle," rather than an addiction.
• An incarcerated Ira man was rated a Level 2 sex offender during a proceeding to assess his risk of re-offending.
Austin Bierce, 25, of 11698 Farnam Road, pleaded guilty to the class E felonies of third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sexual act and was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison — tripling his prison time after he fled the jurisdiction for two years.
The incidents both occurred in 2016 with two 15-year-old victims. Leone ranked Bierce as a Level 2 sex offender, one level higher than defense counsel Simon Moody argued for but one level lower than the prosecution's recommendation of the highest Level 3.
Bierce is currently incarcerated in the Wyoming Correctional Facility in Attica, and his earliest release date is April 18, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision inmate database.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.