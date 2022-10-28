Auburn man pleads not guilty in court after death of developmentally disabled teenager

AUBURN — One of two people facing charges connected to the death of a developmentally disabled 17-year-old girl pleaded not guilty in Cayuga County Court Thursday.

Brian Burns, 35, was in front of Judge Thomas Leone for an arraignment, on charges of second-degree manslaughter, a class C felony, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a disabled/incompetent person, a class E felony. Burns and his fiancé, Jennifer M. Klino, were both charged by the Auburn Police Department with the endangering count in April following the death of Jennifer Klino's daughter Bryleigh Klino, who died in February at the age of 17.

APD Capt. Kyle Platt said in April the investigation was ongoing and confirmed Burns and Klino's charges were related to Bryleigh's "untimely death," but said he couldn't talk about specifics. Bryleigh suffered from Rett syndrome, a neurological disorder that affects a person's ability to walk, talk, eat and breathe. Records filed in the cases with Auburn City Court said she was bedridden at the time of her death.

Jennifer Klino was indicted on the same charges as Burns. In court Thursday, it was confirmed Burns would plead not guilty to the two charges. Cayuga County Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather De Stefano said after court that a grand jury added the manslaughter counts after the couple were initially charged because the final autopsy report for Bryleigh didn't come in until the beginning of September.

In court Thursday, De Stefano recommended that bail for Burns should be set at $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond. She noted that Bryleigh was disabled and referenced Jennifer Klino.

"Their direct inaction led to the death of this child," De Stefano said.

Clifton Carden III, of the Syracuse-based law firm CDH, said the information in Burns' indictment did not support the idea that Burns' direct action lead to Bryleigh's death. Carden also noted Burns was present in court Thursday.

Leone ultimately allowed Burns to remain free on pre-trial release, but Burns will need to follow several conditions. His next day in court is Dec. 1.

Acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said after court that Jennifer Klino is scheduled for arraignment on the indictment Nov. 3.

Also in Court

• An Auburn man was sentenced in court Thursday morning.

Vincent Ferris, 25, was sentenced by Leone to one to three years in state prison for a count of failure to notify of an internet identifier, which he previously plead to. De Stefano said Ferris, a registered sex offender, did not notify the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services that he had an email address.

• Michael A. Peterson, 41, was before Leone for a conference and bail application, with a charge of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. De Stefano said after court that Peterson's attorney argued for bail reduction, which was denied.