Auburn man rejects plea offer, opts for new trial after assault conviction overturned

AUBURN — An Auburn man whose 2019 jury trial conviction was overturned last year rejected a plea offer in Cayuga County Court Thursday and will instead face a new trial in April.

Justin Tillmon, 35, was convicted in a jury trial in March 2019 of 20 crimes, including two counts of second-degree assault, a class D felony, for injuring two Auburn police officers who were trying to arrest him in 2018 while responding to an alleged domestic violence incident. He was also convicted of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, related to violating an order of protection, along with 17 misdemeanors. He was sentenced to serve up to 16 to 18 years in prison for the various convictions.

But last year the state Appellate Division-Fourth Department reversed Tillmon's convictions and sent the case back to Cayuga County Court for a potential new trial. The August appeals court decision said that the court improperly handled a prospective juror who stated during the selection process for Tillmon's trial that "he was 'not sure' whether he could be fair and impartial due to his family members’ experience with domestic violence."

The appeals court ruling brought Tillmon's case back to county court on Thursday, where a bail hearing was scheduled in front of Judge Thomas Leone, who has taken over the case following the retirement of Judge Mark Fandrich, who presided over the original trial.

Before finalizing Tillmon's bail status, Leone noted that the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office offered Tillmon a plea deal last week for seven years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision for the two counts of second-degree assault and two to four years in state prison for the contempt count, all to be served concurrently.

Tillmon rejected the offer last week, but Leone told the defendant that he felt the deal "really should be considered." The judge allowed for a break for Tillmon, his defense lawyer, Joseph Sapio, and Tillmon's family to discuss the deal. After about 90 minutes, the appearance before Leone resumed and Sapio said Tillmon was again rejecting the offer.

Leone asked Tillmon what he wanted to do. "Continue the trial," Tillmon said.

The bail hearing continued, and Leone approved bail for Tillmon at $200,000 cash or $20,000 bond. According to county jail records, Tillmon posted bail and was released later Thursday afternoon.

While out on bail, Tillmon will have to check in with Cayuga Counseling Services on Friday and check back once a week until his trial begins. Leone told Tillmon he is to not have any contact with the alleged victim and that his family is to not have any contact with the alleged victim.

After court, acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said Tillmon was seeking to get time served for the four years he has already served in incarceration.

"(He) essentially wanted us to allow him to plead to four years so he wouldn't have to go back to prison," she said.

In the incident for which he was arrested, according to APD's previous statements, two officers were injured while trying to arrest Tillmon in January 2018, as law enforcement had responded to a domestic incident on Washington Street. Police said the victim at the scene was assaulted, thrown down a flight of stairs and locked in a room.

Tillmon was sentenced in June 2019 by Fandrich, getting 14 years of prison, seven on each assault count, and two to four years for the contempt charge, with those sentences to be served consecutively. Tillmon was also convicted of fourth-degree tampering with a witness, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing, among other misdemeanors.

Tillmon's new trial is set to start April 25. If convicted, he could face seven years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision for both assault charges and two to four years for the criminal contempt count. All of those can consecutively for a total of 16-18 years in prison, Grome Antoniacci noted, which would be the same as his original sentence back in 2019.

"At this point we're looking forward to going to trial and letting his fate be determined by a jury of his peers," Grome Antonacci said after court Thursday.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

