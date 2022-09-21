Auburn man says machete attack was aimed at rival drug dealer

An Auburn man who said he attacked and robbed a competitor in the drug trade has been sent to state prison.

Vincent Deangelis, 44, formerly of 5 Lawton Ave., Apt. 5, was one of four people involved in a Jan. 12, 2020 robbery and assault at a residence on Grant Avenue during which a man's face and body were slashed with a machete.

Police at the time said that Deangelis and others were seen leaving 60 Grant Ave. at about 1:30 a.m. and loading stolen items into a car. He was arrested on Feb. 3, 2020 after police received a tip about his location.

An injured man found inside the home was treated at a Syracuse hospital and later released.

The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday said that Deangelis claimed during sentencing that he committed the burglary because the occupants of the residence were his competition when it came to the sale of the controlled substance “molly” in Auburn.

Prosecutors said that on the eve of his July 18, 2022 trial, Deangelis pleaded guilty to the entire indictment against him, which included first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

"As alleged in the indictment, defendant admitted that he, along with three other individuals, entered the victim’s home and forcibly stole property," Acting District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said in a statement. "During the burglary, the defendant used a machete on the victim, causing numerous lacerations about his body and face."

Deangelis was sentenced Tuesday before Judge Daniel Doyle in Cayuga County Court to 7-year determinate terms of incarceration, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision on both counts of burglary and robbery; 6 years determinate, followed by 3 years of post-release supervision on the assault charge; and an indeterminate term of 2-6 years of incarceration on the count of criminal possession of a weapon. The sentences are set to run concurrently.