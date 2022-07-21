Auburn man sentenced again on assault charges after second trial

An Auburn man, temporarily free after his original assault trial conviction was overturned, is heading back to prison after being sentenced following a new trial.

Justin Tillmon, 35, was before Judge Thomas Leone for sentencing in court Thursday on convictions for third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and two counts of second-degree assault, a class D felony.

Tillmon was originally convicted in a March 2019 jury trial of 20 crimes, including the two second-degree assault counts, after a January 2018 incident in which a woman was alleged to have been choked and held against her will at a residence on Washington Street. Two police officers responding to the alleged domestic violence incident reported being assaulted by Tillmon while trying to take him into custody, with one sustaining a concussion after getting shoved down a set of stairs and the other injuring a knee.

Tillmon was sentenced by then county court Judge Mark Fandrich in June 2019, but the state Appellate Division-Fourth Department reversed Tillmon's convictions last year and sent the case back to Cayuga County Court for a possible new trial. The appellate court said in a decision in August that the trial court made an error during jury selection, citing a prospective juror who had said that "he was 'not sure' whether he could be fair and impartial due to his family members' experience with domestic violence."

Tillmon rejected a plea offer on Jan. 27 and posted bail later that day while awaiting a new trial. A county court jury returned a guilty verdict against Tillmon in May on the two second-degree assault charges and the third-degree assault count.

At Thursday's sentencing, Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Valdina said Tillmon "unleashed an onslaught of violence" on the woman and the two officers. When Leone asked Tillmon if there was anything he wanted to say, he said that after he was granted a new trial and free on bail, he "lived a law-abiding live," rebuilt some relationships and had been "doing the right thing."

"A lengthy incarceration is not going to do me any good," Tillmon said, arguing that such a sentence wouldn't cause him to do better.

Leone commended the way Tillmon argued for himself, but the judge said he had previously told Tillmon on at three least occasions that if a jury found him guilty again, he would be given the same sentence Fandrich, who has since retired, had previously issued.

For each second-degree assault count, Tillmon was sentenced to seven years in state prison followed by five years, with those sentences running consecutively, totaling up to to 14 years in prison. He was also sentenced to 364 days in the Cayuga County Jail on the third-degree assault count, but that jail sentence will be merged with the prison sentence.

After court, acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci noted that throughout her experience with Tillmon's two trials, he had not expressed any remorse for his actions.

Also in court:

• A Union Springs man will get prison time on multiple charges.

Roberto G. Jackson, 45, was in front of Leone Thursday for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; aggravated family offense, a class E felony; third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; and second-degree criminal contempt and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.

For the second-degree weapon possession charge, he was sentenced to seven years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. He was sentenced to 2 1/3 to seven years in prison for the third-degree weapon charge. He also received a sentence of seven years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision for the third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance count and 1 1/3 to 4 hours for the aggravated family offense crime. He was also sentenced to 364 days in jail for both the contempt charge and seventh-degree possession charge. All of those sentences will be running concurrently.

• An Auburn man was also sentenced by Leone.

Trenton T. Quinn, 21, who had a previously listed address of 21 Logan St., was facing charges of second-degree criminal contempt, criminal mischief and two counts of aggravated family offense. He received a previously-agreed upon sentence of to one to three years in state prison for one of the family offense counts and 364 days in jail for the contempt charge, with both of those sentences running concurrently. His previous plea satisfied the criminal mischief charge and the other family offense counts.

• Damon J. Coker, was sentenced to five years of probation in felony drug court for a first-degree criminal contempt charge.