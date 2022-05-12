Auburn man sentenced for Fourth of July robbery, drug sale

AUBURN — An Auburn man was sentenced to prison after admitting to a robbery on the Fourth of July and to selling drugs.

Enrique Torres, 26, was in front of Judge Thomas Leone for sentencing involving two different cases in Cayuga County Court Thursday. Torres was one of four people charged in the robbery on July 4 last year on Janet Street. He pleaded guilty in March to first-degree robbery, a class B felony, Torres also pleaded in March to an unrelated charge of criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony.

In court Thursday, Leone gave Torres a previously-agreed upon sentence of 13 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for the robbery count. For the sale charge, he received a previously-agreed upon sentence of 10 years and three years of post-release supervision. Those charges will run concurrently.

Torres had an additional criminal sale count for the sale case and another first-degree robbery count and charges of second-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class C felonies, in the robbery case, but those charges were satisfied by the plea.

Leone also ordered Torres to pay $500 in restitution to the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force for the marked money an agent with the task force used when buying drugs from Torres that the task force never got back. He must also pay $1,200 in restitution for a watch and cell phone of the robbery victim that Torres smashed.

Torres was initially charged in the robbery with Anthony Torres and Deja Brown, while Julian Byer was charged later that month.

The district attorney's office said in March that the indictment alleged that both Byer and Enrique Torres admitted they and their co-defendants stole money, jewelry and more from a victim who was struck multiple times and threatened with a loaded 9-mm handgun.

Acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said after court that sentencing for Anthony Torres, Brown and Byer will be at a later date.

Also in court

• Judge Leone also gave some prison time to an Auburn man.

James J. Geer III, 36, was in court with charges of second-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Leone sentenced Geer to 1.5 to 3 years in prison for the attempted assault charge, in satisfaction of his other charges. Leone also ordered for $591 to be paid in restitution.

• Robert A. Hawkey, 19, was facing Leone on charges of third-degree burglary, petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property for when he was arrested on Nov. 2 and a first-degree criminal contempt charge from Nov. 1. Hawkey received a previously-agreed upon sentence of six months in Cayuga County Jail and five years of felony probation for both the burglary and criminal contempt charges, running concurrently.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

