AUBURN — An Auburn man, whose convictions in 2021 related to possessing a "ghost gun" and synthetic drugs were reversed on appeal last year, was sentenced again.

Scott A. Corey, 45, was before Judge Thomas Leone for sentencing in Cayuga County Court Thursday. He was previously sentenced in June 2021 after pleading guilty that April on all charges from a July 2020 indictment which accused him of possessing a loaded "ghost" handgun and illegal drugs. Ghost guns are weapons without serial numbers. He had counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and second-degree possession of drug paraphernalia.

However, state Appellate Division-Fourth Department reversed Corey's sentences in an October 2022 decision. The decision said the defendant contended the county court "erred in refusing to suppress the statements he made to an officer while defendant was receiving treatment at a hospital. We agree in part."

In court Thursday, Corey's attorney, Rome Canzano, said Corey has taken "full responsibility" for his actions. Corey was sentenced to five years of prison and five years of post-release supervision on the second-degree weapon possession charge as a part of a previous agreement. Pleading to that weapon possession count satisfied Corey's other charges.

During a July 2020 search warrant at the city property where Corey was living at the time, law enforcement discovered the ghost gun, a small amount of the synthetic drug molly, scales and $200 in cash.

Also in court

• Audrey N. Saphara, 28, with a previously listed address of 46 Orchard St., Apt. 1, was in front of Leone on charges of first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal obstruction of breathing. The burglary count was reduced to first-degree attempted burglary as a part of a previous agreement. She was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison followed by five years of post release on the attempted burglary charge, satisfying the other charges.

• Khiry L. Dixon, 32, with a previous address of 46 Orchard St., Apt. 1, Auburn, faced charges of first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense. He was sentenced to 364 days in the Cayuga County Jail on both counts, with those sentences running consecutively.

• Robert A. Hawkey, 20, 27 Church St., Port Byron, faced two probation violations, one related to a previous first-degree criminal contempt charge and another connected to a third-degree burglary count. He was sentenced to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison for both probation violations, with each sentence concurrent.

• Joseph D. Gonzalez Nunez, 23, was sentenced to five years of probation for first-degree criminal contempt.

• Michael L. Jenkins, 26, with a previously listed address of 211 Pulteney St., Apt. 28, Geneva, was sentenced to 1 1/3 to 4 years of prison for fourth-degree conspiracy.

• Kyle Lerch, 24, was previously charged with second-degree conspiracy, but that count was reduced to second-degree attempted conspiracy. He received a sentence of 3 to 6 years in prison on the attempted conspiracy charge.