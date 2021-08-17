Auburn man sentenced to prison for weapon possession

• An Auburn woman who broke into a couple of car dealerships last year was also in court.

Lisa M. Mack, 48, was in front of Fandrich for sentencing. She pleaded guilty in May to two counts of third-degree burglary, a class D felony.

State police said they responded in May 2020 to a reported burglary in progress at Fox Honda in Auburn. Auburn Police Department officers also responded and detained a female suspect, Mack, upon arrival. She was taken into custody by state police.

It was determined during the initial investigation that the Summit GM dealership, next door to Fox Honda, was also burglarized. State police said it was determined Mack had forcibly entered both car dealerships, and stole property along with several vehicles.

Fandrich sentenced Mack on Tuesday to five years of shock probation with time served. A condition of her probation is to attend the Auburn Behavioral Health Court, and she will need to pay $4,000 in restitution. Budelmann also asked for an order of protection for the dealerships against Mack, which Fandrich agreed to.