Auburn man sentenced to prison for weapon possession

AUBURN — An Auburn man is going to state prison after pleading to weapon possession.
Brian V. Fassinger, 23, with a last known address of 217 West Genesee St., West Middle School Apartments, was sentenced by Judge Mark Fandrich in Cayuga County Court Tuesday. He was last in court in May, when he pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was charged with that count, a class D felony, in November 2020.
J. Justin Woods, Fassinger's attorney, said his client had experienced difficulties in life and noted has a child due soon. Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann noted Fassinger had some convictions from when he was a youthful offender, and was charged in April 2021 with second-degree criminal mischief and six counts of making graffiti, both misdemeanors.
Speaking on his own behalf, Fassinger said he is "a very hurt and deeply suicidal person" and added that he needs help. Fandrich noted Fassinger's previous difficulties in life, but noted he had been given a chance before. Fandrich sentenced him to 1 1/3 to 4 years in state prison. Fassinger's face was bright red and emotional as he was handcuffed and taken out of the court room.
Also in court
• An Auburn woman who broke into a couple of car dealerships last year was also in court.
Lisa M. Mack, 48, was in front of Fandrich for sentencing. She pleaded guilty in May to two counts of third-degree burglary, a class D felony.
State police said they responded in May 2020 to a reported burglary in progress at Fox Honda in Auburn. Auburn Police Department officers also responded and detained a female suspect, Mack, upon arrival. She was taken into custody by state police.
It was determined during the initial investigation that the Summit GM dealership, next door to Fox Honda, was also burglarized. State police said it was determined Mack had forcibly entered both car dealerships, and stole property along with several vehicles.
Fandrich sentenced Mack on Tuesday to five years of shock probation with time served. A condition of her probation is to attend the Auburn Behavioral Health Court, and she will need to pay $4,000 in restitution. Budelmann also asked for an order of protection for the dealerships against Mack, which Fandrich agreed to.
• A man was given probation after admitting to shooting a cat in the spine.
Michael L. Vanhouten Sr., 42, was sentenced by Fandrich. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to aggravated cruelty to animals, a class E felony. Budelmann said Vanhouten claimed his neighbor's cat got onto his property and attacked his own cat, so Vanhouten shot it. Budelmann noted the pet later had to be euthanized. Vanhouten was charged in November 2020.
When Fandrich asked Vanhouten if he wanted to say anything, he said no. Fandrich then asked Vanhouten if he was sorry for what he did, to which he said yes. The judge sentenced Vanhouten to five years of probation, with around $877 in restitution and granted the family a do not harass protection order against Vanhouten.
