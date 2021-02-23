Auburn man sentenced to six months in jail for raping girl

An Auburn man who previously admitted raping a girl younger than 15 was sentenced to six months in Cayuga County Jail.

Julien Medrek, 32, of 7 Grover St., Apt. B1, was in Cayuga County Court via Zoom before Judge Mark Fandrich for sentencing Tuesday afternoon. Medrek pleaded guilty to second-degree rape, a class D felony, in November. He said at the time that he had sex with an underage girl in Auburn in 2019.

On Tuesday, Fandrich gave Medrek a previously-negotiated term of six months in jail, along with 10 years of probation. The sentencing was supposed to be Feb. 16 but was delayed.

Before Fandrich announced his decision, Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said he didn't see anything in the pre-sentence investigation report on Medrek that warranted straying from the agreement.

"I think the defendant tended to minimize his responsibility to a degree, although he did admit his culpability," Budelmann said.

Rome Canzano, Medrek's attorney, also asked that the sentencing be entered.

Medrek will also be required to register as a sex offender. Fandrich told Medrek he is not allowed to have any contact with the victim, directly or indirectly, including third-party contact with the victim on his behalf.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

