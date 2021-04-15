Auburn man who injured officer sentenced to prison

An Auburn man who fought with officers trying to arrest him for burglary last year — sending one of them to the hospital — was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Tavon L. Stallworth, 31, was sentenced by Cayuga County Judge Thomas Leone in a virtual court appearance Thursday.

Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said Stallworth appeared before the court on April 1, waived grand jury indictment and pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, a class D felony. There was an agreed-upon sentence of seven years in state prison and five years post-release supervision.

Budelmann noted that sentence was meant to run concurrently with other charges Stallworth admitted to that day, which were third-degree burglary, a class D felony, with an agreed upon sentence of three and a half to seven years; another two counts of second-degree assault, both with seven years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. Budelmann said he felt the sentence was warranted and he didn't see any reason to deviate from that.