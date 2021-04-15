Auburn man who injured officer sentenced to prison

An Auburn man who fought with officers trying to arrest him for burglary last year — sending one of them to the hospital — was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Tavon L. Stallworth, 31, was sentenced by Cayuga County Judge Thomas Leone in a virtual court appearance Thursday.
Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said Stallworth appeared before the court on April 1, waived grand jury indictment and pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, a class D felony. There was an agreed-upon sentence of seven years in state prison and five years post-release supervision.
Budelmann noted that sentence was meant to run concurrently with other charges Stallworth admitted to that day, which were third-degree burglary, a class D felony, with an agreed upon sentence of three and a half to seven years; another two counts of second-degree assault, both with seven years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. Budelmann said he felt the sentence was warranted and he didn't see any reason to deviate from that.
The burglary charge and other two assault counts stemmed from an incident on Jan. 2, 2020, when three officers went to Stallworth's residence at 56 Grant Ave. to question him about a burglary reported earlier that day.
Auburn Police Department Lt. James Slayton said at the time that an employee at The Village at Auburn Grove Apartments at 138 Standart Ave. reported that the front entrance area and main office of the complex was "ransacked" and barricaded from the inside. Police said Stallworth had broken a window to commit the burglary.
After Stallworth received several warnings to comply with arrest, a struggle ensued that resulted in one of the officers getting hit on the head. Slayton said the officer received medical treatment at Auburn Community Hospital. Stallworth was charged with some additional misdemeanors at the time, but his pleas satisfied all the charges.
