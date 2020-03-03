Auburn man who intended to sell cocaine sentenced to 3.5 years

AUBURN — An Auburn man charged in a Finger Lakes Drug Task Force investigation was sentenced Tuesday to 3 1/2 years in prison.
Robert Ruiz, 29, admitted in Cayuga County Court Jan. 9 that he possessed cocaine with the intent to sell it. Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said around the time of Ruiz's Sept. 18 arrest that the task force recovered less than half an ounce of cocaine and one cutting agent from his 83 N. Lewis St. residence.
Ruiz also "physically refused" to be processed after police charged him with the class B felony of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors, Anthony said.
In January, he pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted criminal possession of a narcotic drug, a class C felony, and was promised 3 1/2 years in prison followed by 2 1/2 years of post-release supervision.
Judge Mark Fandrich imposed that sentence on Tuesday, at the request of Senior Assistant District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci and defense counsel Simon Moody.
Ruiz previously served five years in prison for a 2012 Queens County conviction for second-degree robbery and nine months in jail for a 2010 third-degree attempted robbery conviction in the same county.
