Auburn mother, fiance charged in death of developmentally disabled teenager

An Auburn mother and her fiancé are facing criminal charges stemming from an investigation into the death of a developmentally disabled 17-year-old girl.

The Auburn Police Department charged Jennifer M. Klino, 37, 11 Perrine St., and Brian T. Burns, 35, 108 Van Anden St., on April 21 with first-degree endangering the welfare of a disabled/incompetent person, a class E felony. Klino was the mother of Bryleigh Klino, who died in February at the age of 17, police said, and Burns is engaged to Jennifer Klino.

APD Capt. Kyle Platt said the investigation is ongoing and that while he could confirm Klino's and Burns' charges were related to Bryleigh's "untimely death," he couldn't talk about specifics related to the case at this point.

"It's one of those delicate situations, because (on) one side, we got to do the right thing for this 17-year-old girl that's now deceased, but at the same time, trying to protect the family," he said.

The charges against Klino and Burns could be elevated as the investigation continues, Platt said. Detectives consulted with the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office in deciding to file the endangerment charges at this point in the probe.

Bryleigh suffered from Rett syndrome, a neurological disorder that affects a person's ability to walk, talk, eat and breathe. She was bedridden at the time of her death, according to records filed in the cases with Auburn City Court.

The court records included statements from Auburn Community Hospital staff who said Bryleigh was brought to the hospital by ambulance for cardiac arrest on Feb. 25 and was pronounced dead after attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.

In preparing Bryleigh's body for transfer to the morgue, a nurse manager discovered that the girl had numerous bedsores on her body. In addition, pins and screws from an early childhood injury procedure were "protruding through the skin from the left buttock area," court records said. An ACH doctor confirmed the observations and APD was contacted.

In the criminal complaint filed with the court, APD Detective Adam Rivers said Jennifer Klino was aware of Bryleigh's condition "but made no attempt to provide medical treatment."

Regarding Burns, the criminal complaint said he admitted that a baby monitor that was supposed to be used to help supervise Bryleigh was not working at the time of her cardiac arrest because the couple forgot to change its battery.

J. Justin Woods, Burns' attorney, told The Citizen Wednesday that he couldn't say anything about the case except that Burns denies the allegations against him and is "looking forward to his day in court and for the truth to come out."

Eric Smith, the attorney representing Klino, could not be reached for comment.

According to Bryleigh Klino's obituary submitted by her family in early March, she was a student at Auburn High School at the time of her death.

"Even though Bryleigh lived with some disabilities, she didn't let that stop her from enjoying life," the obituary said. "She especially loved to travel and listen to various country music songs. Bryleigh's most favorite thing to do was watch 'Spongebob Squarepants.' Just about everything she owned was Spongebob. Her smile was infectious, and the love she had for her family is unmatched."

Jennifer Klino and Burns both pleaded not guilty at a city court arraignment held April 21 and were released on their own recognizance. They are due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on June 8.

Executive editor Jeremy Boyer contributed to this report. Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

