Auburn murder case indictments upheld as trial nears

Friday's hearing came after Todd Sloan, Ashley's attorney, filed a motion to dismiss the indictment, saying he learned that one of the members of the grand jury had a felony conviction and was therefore ineligible to serve as a juror. Sloan argued that the grand jury was illegally constituted, which made its indictments invalid. The Cayuga County District Attorney's office said the issue brought forward by Sloan was not grounds for dismissing an indictment.

At Friday's hearing, Leone heard arguments from Sloan and Spagnola's attorneys, Ben Susman and Norman Chirco, and also from the district attorney's office.

"Once a grand jury is impaneled, they are the grand jury," Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Valdina said. The DA's office said that the defense would need to demonstrate how their clients had been prejudiced by the convicted felon being on the grand jury and that there was no legal basis in New York state law for dismissing the indictment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}