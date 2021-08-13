Auburn murder case indictments upheld as trial nears

AUBURN — A Cayuga County judge on Friday denied a motion to dismiss the murder indictments of two men charged in a 2019 Auburn shooting death.
Attorneys for Gage Ashley and Lucciano Spagnola, two of four defendants arrested in connection with the killing of 36-year-old Joshua Poole at 8 Delevan St., had asked Cayuga County Court Judge Thomas Leone to dismiss the indictments against their clients, citing an issue with a member of the grand jury that was convened in December 2019.
Ashley and Spagnola were arraigned in January 2020 on indictments that included second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and fourth-degree conspiracy charges. Ashley was also charged with first-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence. Spagnola, who could not be charged with first-degree murder since he was 17 at the time, was charged with an additional count of second-degree murder.
Friday's hearing came after Todd Sloan, Ashley's attorney, filed a motion to dismiss the indictment, saying he learned that one of the members of the grand jury had a felony conviction and was therefore ineligible to serve as a juror. Sloan argued that the grand jury was illegally constituted, which made its indictments invalid. The Cayuga County District Attorney's office said the issue brought forward by Sloan was not grounds for dismissing an indictment.
At Friday's hearing, Leone heard arguments from Sloan and Spagnola's attorneys, Ben Susman and Norman Chirco, and also from the district attorney's office.
"Once a grand jury is impaneled, they are the grand jury," Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Valdina said. The DA's office said that the defense would need to demonstrate how their clients had been prejudiced by the convicted felon being on the grand jury and that there was no legal basis in New York state law for dismissing the indictment.
Both sides cited past decisions case law, and argued against the relevance of the precedents the other side was using. There were similar arguments made at a court proceeding July 23 in front of Leone in regards to Sloan's motion. The judge at the time said he would make a decision in August on the matter, which lead to Friday's hearing. After the July proceeding, Susman and Chirco filed their own motion to have the indictment against Spagnola dismissed, citing the grand jury issue.
Ultimately, Leone denied the defense motions, saying they "did not show prejudice" existed in the indictments of their clients. Leone also noted that the district attorney's office wasn't involved with the grand jury selection process.
As a result of Friday's ruling, the trial for Ashley and Spagnola is on track to start this summer. It was originally scheduled to begin Aug. 16, but it is now set for Sept. 13.
"We credit the court for correctly deciding the issue of this important case," Valdina said after Friday's hearing.
Susman after court said that he believes the issue is about statutory law being followed properly.
"Todd Sloan identified an issue, and the court's decision says, 'Even though there's an issue, we don't think it really matters,'" Susman said. "My opinion is, it does matter and that we should proceed pursuant to the law of the state of New York."
In addition to Ashley and Spagnola, two other men have been charged. One of those defendants, Tyree Anglin, 21, pleaded guilty in June to first-degree manslaughter, with an expected sentence of 10 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision. The other defendant, Christian Rivera, was indicted in 2020 on charges that included second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
