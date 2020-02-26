Auburn murder defendant accused of having controlled substance in jail

An Auburn man facing murder charges was found in possession of a controlled substance while in custody of the Cayuga County Jail, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.

Gage Ashley, 22, is being held on five pending charges, including first-degree murder and first-degree attempted robbery, in connection to the Nov. 15 death of 36-year-old Joshua Poole that occurred at 8 Delevan St. on the city's west side.

Detective Lt. Frederick Cornelius declined to identify the kind of controlled substance involved. It was allegedly found in Ashley's possession within the last week during a "fairly routine investigation and arrest," he said Wednesday.

As a result, Ashley was charged Tuesday with the misdemeanor of second-degree possession of contraband in prison.

Ashley was remanded to the jail without bail during his arraignment in Cayuga County Court on Jan. 23, when he entered not guilty pleas to second- and first-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.

