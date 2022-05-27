Auburn murder defendant pleads not guilty in Cayuga County Court

AUBURN — An Auburn woman charged with murder in a March shooting death entered not guilty pleas in Cayuga County Court Friday morning.

Shameek Marie Copes, 28, of 1 Jefferson St., Apt. 1, faced Judge Thomas Leone for arraignment on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The Auburn Police Department previously named Copes as the suspect in the shooting of John Wesley Smith III, 37, of Syracuse, who had been found dead in front of Swifty's Tavern in Auburn around 1:40 a.m. March 15.

In court Friday, attorney Ben Susman, filling in for assigned counsel Rome Canzano, entered "not guilty" for both of Copes' charges.

In asking that Copes not be allowed the opportunity to post bail, Acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said Copes has two misdemeanor convictions and missed two different court dates in the past, and added that Copes fled to South Carolina before being brought back to Cayuga County this week.

Grome Antonacci said Copes was a flight risk and she is facing maximum sentences of 25 years to life in state prison for the murder count and 15 years in prison and five years of post release supervision on the weapon charge, running concurrently.

"This defendant was actually caught on video shooting and killing the victim," Grome Antonacci said, adding that the gun believed to be the murder weapon has been recovered.

Susman argued that Copes is not a flight risk, saying she is a lifelong Auburn resident with family in the area. Susman noted the seriousness of the charges Copes is facing but mentioned she had turned herself in South Carolina and asked that "reasonable bail" be imposed.

Woman wanted in Auburn homicide in custody in South Carolina The woman wanted in connection with a homicide in Auburn is being held by police in South Carolina as arrangements are being made to bring her…

"She has demonstrated her ability to want to be here by turning herself in," Susman said.

Leone remanded Copes to the jail without bail. Her next court date was set for Aug. 11.

On March 21, APD issued a news release saying they wanted to speak with Copes, who was called a "person of interest" at that point in the investigation. Days later, police declared Copes a suspect in Smith's shooting death.

Copes turned herself in to the Rock Hill Police Department in Rock Hill, South Carolina, not long after an arrest warrant accusing her of second-degree murder was issued in Cayuga County on March 28, the APD said.

Grome Antonacci said in April that the district attorney's office was working with Auburn police and the U.S. Marshals Service to make arrangements to bring Copes back to Cayuga County

Two other defendants, Adrian Agee and Junnell Copes, both of Auburn, were arraigned on felony charges April 20 on felony counts connected to Smith's death, Grome Antonacci said in a news release at the time.

Authorities said Agee was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence, with his charges representing a possible 15 year prison sentence. Junnell Copes, who authorities believe to be Shameek Copes' cousin, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, with a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

Two more charged in Auburn shooting death; gun reported thrown into sewer Two more people have been charged in connection with an Auburn homicide — one accused of driving the shooter from the crime scene and disposin…

Grome Antonacci said Friday that Agee and Junnell Copes are both due back in court June 30.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.