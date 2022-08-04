Auburn murder suspect remanded back to jail

An Auburn woman facing a murder charge from a March shooting death will remain in Cayuga County Jail without bail.

Shameek Marie Copes, 28, of 1 Jefferson St., Apt. 1, was in front of Judge Thomas Leone for motion arguments in Cayuga County Court Thursday.

Copes was charged by the Auburn Police Department in the shooting of John Wesley Smith III, 37, of Syracuse, who was found dead in front of Swifty's Tavern in Auburn around 1:40 a.m. March 15. During arraignment in late May, Copes entered not guilty pleas to charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said at the time that Copes was "caught on video shooting and killing the victim."

In court Thursday, Rome Canzano, Copes' attorney, argued for the judge to set bail for his client, as she has been held at the Cayuga County Jail since being arraigned. Canzano said Copes has maintained that she had been in the process of moving while she was out of state earlier this year when police were searching for her and that she turned herself in to authorities in South Carolina when an arrest warrant was issued for her in Cayuga County. Canzano said Copes also indicated to him that she was "not a flight risk."

Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Valdina said Copes had fled to South Carolina. He argued against Copes receiving bail.

"She's facing a life sentence. I don't think (bail) is a good idea at all. She's a tremendous flight risk," Valdina said.

Leone ultimately remanded Copes back to the jail and did not set bail.

Grome Antonacci previously noted Copes is facing maximum sentences of 25 years to life in state prison for the murder charge and 15 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision on the weapon count, running concurrently.

Canzano also said in court Thursday that he has been unable to file motions because he doesn't have all of the discovery materials relevant to the case, saying there are "well over 1,000 pages" of discovery documents related to the case. Valdina said Canzano already had the "major parts" of the case, including videos and "major police reports." Leone gave the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office 45 days to gather all of the evidence so Canzano can file his motions.

Copes' next day in court is scheduled for Oct. 27.