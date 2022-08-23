Auburn murder suspect set to undergo psychological evaluation

An Auburn man charged with murder earlier this month will receive a psychological evaluation after his preliminary court hearing was adjourned Tuesday.

Daniel D. Nachtsheim was in front of Auburn City Court Judge Kristin Garland, facing one count of second-degree murder. Nachtsheim, 58, of 131 Prospect St., Building 3, Apt. B1, was charged Aug. 17 after allegedly stabbing city resident Michael Dennison to death 10 days earlier, the Auburn Police Department previously said.

Three officers walked closely next to Nachtsheim as he entered the courtroom Tuesday. His attorney, Rome Canzano, asked that Nachtsheim's preliminary hearing be adjourned. Canzano also requested a psychological evaluation for Nachtsheim to determine if he understands the proceedings, based on Canzano's interaction with his client earlier that day, the nature of the case and other information involved in the case.

Acting Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci agreed with adjourning the hearing.

"We want to make sure the defendant is aware of what is happening before we proceeding with any sort of hearing," she said.

Garland adjourned the hearing, further remanding Nachtsheim to the Cayuga County Jail. The preliminary hearing is now set for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 in city court.

The APD previously said Dennison, 57, was found dead shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, after suffering multiple stab wounds at his 49 Grant Ave. home. Investigators later learned Nachtsheim had been at Dennison's residence in the early morning hours that day. Nachtsheim, who police said was an acquaintance of Dennison, was questioned by police Wednesday, Aug. 17, "and ultimately admitted to causing the death of Michael." Evidence tying Nachtseheim to the crime was recovered due to a search of his home, APD added.

He was arraigned Aug 18 at the Centralized Arraignment Part Court and remanded to the jail without bail.

According to Dennison's obituary, he was born in Oklahoma and lived in various places in Oklahoma and Texas before he moved to Auburn in 2019