Auburn native charged in stalking case will remain in custody

An Auburn native will remain in federal custody pending the outcome of a grand jury investigation into stalking allegations.

Kiernan Major waived his right to a detention hearing and a preliminary hearing after he was arrested last week and accused of coercing two women into spending tens of thousands of dollars out of their own bank accounts and credit cards, and later threatening to kill them and their family members.

A 2014 graduate of Auburn High School who had been living in California, Major was found and arrested in Iowa and was being held in federal custody with a detention hearing scheduled for Monday. But on Friday, the federal public defender's office in Iowa said Major waived his rights to such a hearing and also his rights to preliminary in the case.

The federal judge in Iowa ordered authorities to transport Major back to California, where the criminal case will proceed to a grand jury investigation

The FBI said Major convinced two women, including one he knew from Auburn, to make tens of thousands of dollars in purchases for him by claiming he couldn't make transactions due to the secret nature of his intelligence work. When both women attempted to cut ties with him, he sent them threatening messages, according to the criminal complaint.

The alleged victim from the Auburn area told investigators that she stopped communication with Major in October 2020, but he then began sending frequent texts and emails and attempted to call her up to 1,000 times per day. She reported the threatening messages to the Auburn Police Department in January 2021, but local law enforcement authorities said they could not investigate because the alleged conduct took place in California.

Major began reaching out to the alleged victim's father with the threatening messages, but he also at one point told the father he had arranged to reimburse the man's daughter. Major had his mother, who worked at Auburn Community Hospital with the alleged victim's father, write a check to her for $25,000. That checked bounced, and Major's mother was arrested in April 2021 for knowingly issuing a bad check. According to the FBI complaint, Michelle Major has been ordered to pay restitution of $100 per month for five years..

The federal investigation of Major began in June when the other alleged victim, a woman he met in San Francisco, filed a complaint with the FBI National Threat Operations Center.

The U.S. Attorney's Office had asked that Major continue to be held in custody, saying he is a flight risk and a threat to the safety of others. The stalking charge against Major is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.