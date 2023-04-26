An Auburn native arrested last year on accusations that he deceived two women into giving him tens of thousands of dollars — and then threatened them with physical harm repeatedly when they cut off contact from him — has pleaded guilty to two of the seven federal charges he was facing.

In federal court in Los Angeles Monday, Kiernan Major entered guilty pleas to two counts of making threats via interstate communication, charges that are punishable by up to five years in prison and maximum fines of $250,000. He was previously indicted those two counts plus five counts of stalking, which are also punishable by five years in prison.

In a 25-page plea agreement, the 2014 Auburn High School graduate admitted to sending dozens of threatening electronic messages to two women. Court records showed that one of the women was a person Major knew from Auburn whom he had persuaded to come to California to work for him.

The FBI has said Major convinced the two women to make tens of thousands of dollars in purchases for him by claiming he couldn't make transactions due to the secret nature of his intelligence work, which officials said was a fabrication. When both women attempted to cut ties with him, he sent them messages that included threats to kill them and their family members.

The alleged victim from the Auburn area told investigators she stopped communication with Major in October 2020, but he then began sending frequent texts and emails and attempted to call her up to 1,000 times per day. She reported the threatening messages to the Auburn Police Department in January 2021, but local law enforcement authorities said they could not investigate because the alleged conduct took place in California.

Among the messages that Major admitted to sending include one sent May 31, 2021, that said "I'll kill all of your family any day. It's just a matter of will. You are the one who begs for hell."

Another sent on July 10, 2022, stated: "YOU WILL DIE OVER THIS IF YOU DONT SMARTEN UP" and also "I WILL MAKE SURE YOUR FATHER DIES A BRUTAL DEATH."

Less than three weeks later, he was found in Ames, Iowa, and taken into FBI custody on federal stalking charges. He was indicted the next month.

Major also reached out to the father of the victim from Auburn with threatening messages, but he also at one point told the father he had arranged to reimburse the man's daughter. Major had his mother, who was employed at the same organization as the victim's father, write a check to her for $25,000. That checked bounced, and Major's mother was arrested in April 2021 for knowingly issuing a bad check. According to the FBI complaint, Michelle Major has been ordered to pay restitution of $100 per month for five years.

The federal investigation of Kiernan Major began in June when the other alleged victim, a woman he met in San Francisco, filed a complaint with the FBI National Threat Operations Center.

Major has been in federal custody since he was found and arrested in Iowa in July.

According to the plea agreement, Major will have to make restitution to the victims as part of a deal in which the U.S. Attorney's Office will consider recommending a prison time reduction if Major "demonstrates an acceptance of responsibility for the offense up to and including the time of sentencing." That sentencing is scheduled for May 22.

How much prison time prosecutors recommend to the judge has not yet been determined, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office said. The federal probation department is in the process of preparing a pre-sentence report, which the U.S. Attorney's Office uses in finalizing its sentencing recommendation.