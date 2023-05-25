Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A federal judge has sentenced an Auburn native who pleaded guilty last month to two felony charges in a case in which he was accused of tricking two women into giving him tens of thousands of dollars and later threatening them and their families with physical harm.

Kiernan Major, a 2014 Auburn High School graduate, was in federal court in Los Angeles Monday for his sentencing on two counts of making threats via interstate communication, charges that are punishable by up to five years in prison and maximum fines of $250,000.

As part of a plea agreement that satisfied five other charges, prosecutors had recommended Major receive a 21-month prison sentence, along with three years of post-release supervision.

U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer added time to that recommendation with a three-year sentence along with the three years of post-release supervision. The judge waived fines, citing Major's inability to pay them, but did order an undetermined amount of restitution be paid to the victims. Orders of protection for the victims and their family members also were issued.

Major admitted to sending dozens of threatening electronic messages to the two women, one whom he knew from Auburn and had persuaded to come to California to work for him. Court records state that Major convinced the two women to make tens of thousands of dollars in purchases for him by falsely claiming the secret nature of work he did in the intelligence industry prevented him from conducting the transactions. Both women eventually attempted to stop communicating with him, but he sent them messages that included threats to kill them and their family members.

"Given the prolonged nature of his harassment, he may well have continued his threats for an even longer period if he had not been arrested," prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memo to the court. "Defendant’s conduct was cruel, prolonged, and devastating to his victims. The nature and circumstances of the offense are egregious."

The Auburn-area victim told investigators she stopped communication with Major in October 2020 before he started sending texts and emails and attempted to call her up to 1,000 times per day. The threats continued into the summer of 2022.

In July, he was found in Ames, Iowa, and taken into FBI custody on federal stalking charges. He was indicted the next month.

The federal investigation of Kiernan Major began in June when the other alleged victim, a woman he met in San Francisco, filed a complaint with the FBI National Threat Operations Center.

A restitution hearing in the case is scheduled for August. Prosecutors said determining how much he owes the victim "will be very complex."

Major's sentence also includes restrictions on his use of digital devices and the internet. The judge ordered him to undergo mental health and substance abuse counseling, as well.