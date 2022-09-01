Auburn native indicted in federal stalking case, will remain incarcerated until trial

An Auburn native is facing seven federal charges after a grand jury indicted him earlier this month in connection with a case in which he's accused of coercing two women into spending tens of thousands of dollars out of their own bank accounts and credit cards, and later threatening to kill them and their family members.

Kiernan Major, a 2014 graduate of Auburn High School who had been living in California, is facing two counts of making threats via interstate communication and five counts of stalking under an indictment filed in federal court in California on Aug. 23.

Major, who has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, will remain in federal custody through a trial. A federal magistrate judge concluded that Major would be a flight risk and also noted "the nature and circumstances of the offenses charged, including whether the offense is a crime of violence, a federal crime of terrorism, or involves a minor victim or a controlled substance, firearm, explosive, or destructive device; ... the weight of evidence against the defendant; ... the history and characteristics of the defendant; and ... the nature and seriousness of the danger to any person or the community," according to court records.

A trial date has been set for Oct. 18 in U.S. District Court in the Central District of California.

Major was found and arrested on a stalking charge in Iowa in July following an investigation that began the prior month. The FBI said Major convinced two women, including one he knew from Auburn, to make tens of thousands of dollars in purchases for him by claiming he couldn't make transactions due to the secret nature of his intelligence work. When both women attempted to cut ties with him, he sent them threatening messages, according to the criminal complaint and the indictment.

The alleged victim from the Auburn area told investigators that she stopped communication with Major in October 2020, but he then began sending frequent texts and emails and attempted to call her up to 1,000 times per day. She reported the threatening messages to the Auburn Police Department in January 2021, but local law enforcement authorities said they could not investigate because the alleged conduct took place in California.

FBI: Auburn native swindled two women, threatened to kill them and their relatives An Auburn native is being held in an Iowa jail on a federal stalking charge in a case that has a connection to the arrest of his mother in 2021.

Major began reaching out to the alleged victim's father with the threatening messages, but he also at one point told the father he had arranged to reimburse the man's daughter. Major had his mother, who worked at Auburn Community Hospital with the alleged victim's father, write a check to her for $25,000. That checked bounced, and Major's mother was arrested in April 2021 for knowingly issuing a bad check. According to the FBI complaint, Michelle Major has been ordered to pay restitution of $100 per month for five years.

The federal investigation of Major began in June when the other alleged victim, a woman he met in San Francisco, filed a complaint with the FBI National Threat Operations Center.

Both the stalking and interstate communications charges against Major are punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a fine.