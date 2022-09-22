Auburn officials consider shutting down smoke shop

AUBURN — City officials may force a smoke shop to close after its owner and manager were sentenced on criminal charges stemming from a police raid last winter.

The Auburn Nuisance Abatement Committee discussed the Auburn Smoke Shop, located at 67 Franklin St., at its monthly meeting Wednesday morning at Memorial City Hall.

Following the execution of a search warrant on the property in February, the Auburn Police Department reported finding more than 18,000 illegal items, including untaxed cigarettes, marijuana and flavored vaping products. The business had the been the source of numerous neighbor complaints and had been the site of multiple crimes in recent months.

Police secured arrest warrants in March for Zakarya H. Alharbi, the establishment's property manager, and Mohamad A. Algamal, the shop's owner, for evading $10,000 or more in cigarette taxes. The APD said Alharbi, of Newburgh, and Algamal, of Syracuse, separately turned themselves into the police after the warrants were issued.

Auburn Assistant Corporation Counsel Nate Garland on Wednesday told the nuisance abatement committee — made up of Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert, Auburn Fire Chief Mark Fritz and Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony, who was filling in for Chief James Slayton — that court sentences imposed on the two men and the business itself are "sufficient proof to move forward with a nuisance proceeding, in my opinion."

Garland said he intends to reach out to the owner of the real property, Rochester-based Auburn-Franklin Ventures LLC, which leases space to the smoke shop. The company had told city officials earlier this year it was going to evict the smoke shop, but it has remained open.

Dygert asked Garland about scheduling a hearing at an upcoming nuisance committee meeting where it could take action, in case "the property owner doesn't move along" with an eviction. Garland said it would be appropriate to schedule one for the committee's November meeting, which the committee unanimously approved doing.

After the meeting, Garland said the legal remedies the committee can explore include potentially closing the property.

Auburn officials raise concerns on new smoke shops AUBURN — In light of recent crimes and community complaints regarding smoke shops that have recently popped up in the Auburn area, city offici…

Garland said he spoke with a representative of Auburn-Franklin Ventures earlier this year, and the representative indicated he would be willing to move forward with an eviction proceeding. However, Garland said he has not heard from the company in months, which he characterized as "not an encouraging sign."

"I've seen no indication that (the eviction proceeding is) happening," Garland said.

Notice regarding the hearing will be sent out to Auburn-Franklin Ventures, Garland said, so a legal representative of the company can attend.

The nuisance board had been waiting to explore further actions until the criminal cases were resolved. Cayuga County Chief Assistant District Attorney Chris Valdina told The Citizen that due to Alharbi and Algamal pleading guilty, their untaxed cigarette charges were reduced to disorderly conduct. They both pleaded guilty on Sept. 16 in Auburn City Court and were sentenced to conditional discharges. Each must pay a mandatory surcharge of $120.

In addition, Valdina said, legal representation for the Auburn Smoke Shop pleaded guilty to one of the untaxed cigarette charges in Cayuga County Court on Sept. 13, with a $1,000 fine as punishment.