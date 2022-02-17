Auburn officials discuss potential shutdown of smoke shop

With arrests looming in connection with a recent police raid on an Auburn smoke shop, the city's nuisance board is working on a review process that could result in its forced shutdown.

Concerns about Auburn Smoke Sho at 67 Franklin St. were addressed at the Auburn Nnuisance Abatement Committee meeting Wednesday.

The board, which reviews complaints and about properties in the city, began in June as part of the city's efforts to deal with neighborhood blight. The three member board includes the city manager, police chief and fire chief, and it coordinates with city departments to address complaints. Actions have included closing down multiple properties over the last few months.

On Feb. 7, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Franklin Street smoke shop. Auburn Police Chief James Slayton said at a city council meeting Feb. 10 that more than 18,000 producdts deemed illegal in New York state — including marijuana, untaxed cigarettes, flavored vaping products and more — were seized. Slayton said APD was working on potential charges, including collaborating with state Department of Taxation and Finance on the charges related to the cigarettes.

Before the raid, the smoke shop had been the site of several criminal investigations, including a reported armed robbery on Dec. 31. In light of those concerns and complaints and other smoke shops that have recently opened in the city, Auburn officials have been exploring if they are legally able to limit the number of such establishments.

At Wednesday's nuisance committee meeting, the body — which consists of Slayton, Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert and Auburn Fire Chief Mark Fritz — unanimously voted to send official notification to the property owner of 67 Franklin St. requesting a representative attend the nuisance board's next meeting on March 16. That notification also says a hearing for that property will be held at the board's April meeting, regardless of whether a representative shows up at the March meeting.

According to Cayuga County property records, the property at 67 Franklin St. is owned by Auburn-Franklin Ventures LLC, based out of Rochester. The owner and operator of Auburn Smoke Shop at that location is Mohamed Algamal, who opened the business in April.

Auburn Assistant Corporation Counsel Nate Garland told The Citizen Thursday that if a representative with Auburn-Franklin Ventures LLC came to the March meeting, "they'll be able to weigh in" and give information to the board that they feel is relevant.

Before the board voted Wednesday to put the property owner on notice, Dygert asked Garland "until those arrests (related to the raid) go through the legal system, what kind of grounds do we have to take further action?"

Garland said arrests could be basis for "a declaration of nuisance." He said that once a declaration of nuisance is made, there are various options available to the nuisance board, such as ordering the building's closure, suspending a business license or revoking a certificate of occupancy.

Both Slayton and Fritz said at Wednesday's meeting they felt the property had quickly become a nuisance. Slayton said he would "like to see this closed sooner than later."

"To make note, they were open two days after we seized a bunch of property, so we have not been back in their to see what else was brought back in. It takes a little while working with the state (department of) taxation and finance, but on our end I can see what local charges we have to get into criminal court to make that process happen a little quicker."

Fritz echoed Slayton's comments.

"This property is rapidly becoming an eyesore to the neighborhood and creating numerous concerns of nuisance and safety for the residents and the property owners in the area, so obviously we have (a) process," Fritz said. "Like the chief, I would like to see us move as quickly as we can to take action."

Michael La Framboise, owner of Underground Ink CNY, 66 Arterial East, which neighbors the Auburn Smoke Shop on Franklin Street, spoke earlier at the meeting. He described people driving over grass in his driveway and "making a mud pit." He also talked about multiple fights in the area.

"We've had a huge spike in activity and crime in our back parking lot. You open up the door and it's like 'The Twilight Zone.' The cops have been multiple times," La Framboise said.

He talked about his other concerns following these issues.

"We're trying to work hard and we're trying to do the right things, and I fear for my employees' welfare to be there when I am not there," La Framboise said. "If my son has a basketball game at 4:30, 5 o'clock, I close my business down, I don't leave anybody there to work anymore. It's not a safe place."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

