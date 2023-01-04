Auburn pair charged after lengthy drug investigation

Authorities said two people were charged this week as part of a drug investigation in Auburn after searches of a vehicle and home uncovered narcotics, packaging materials, cash and a weapon.

The Auburn Police Department on Wednesday said that as a result of an investigation that has been ongoing for several months by the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force, a vehicle stop was conducted Tuesday on Genesee Street near Baker Avenue with assistance of the Auburn Police Patrol Division, Cayuga County Sheriffs Road Patrol, and the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team.

The occupants were identified as Ralph A. Principio, 40, and Anna C. Colonnese, 33, both of 41 Madison Ave., Lower Apt., Auburn.

The APD said that Principio was found to be in possession of a large quantity of U.S. currency, heroin and fentanyl which were packaged for resale. A search of the vehicle, police said, revealed more than $11,000 in cash in addition to other drug paraphernalia.

Police said a search conducted at 11 Madison Ave., uncovered about 243 grams of heroin, 96 grams of cocaine, and 417 grams of a dangerous substance commonly referred to as molly, suspected LSD, U.S. currency, and a muzzle loader style gun. Drug paraphernalia consisting of packaging materials for heroin and/or fentanyl, along with digital scales were also found, police said, and the approximate street value of the recovered illicit drugs is $48,000.

Principio was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Colonnese was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both were being held pending arraignment at Cayuga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

In a statement, the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force expressed thanks to the Auburn Police Department Patrol Division, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Road Patrol, New York State Police VGNET with the assistance of executing the search warrants.