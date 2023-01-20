Auburn plans hearing on property where drug raids took place

An Auburn house where police conducted two drug investigation search warrants this month is now on the city Nuisance Abatement Committee's radar.

At its monthly meeting held Wednesday, the committee discussed concerns about 11 Madison Ave., a two-family home that police said has become a hotbed of illegal drug transactions.

Two residents of the house's lower apartment, Anna C. Colonnese, 33, and Ralph A. Principio, 40, are currently facing multiple felony drug charges along with felony weapons possession charges following police raids there on Jan. 3 and Jan. 13. The multi-agency Finger Lakes Drug Task Force had been conducting a months-long investigation that lead to the first search.

Police said the Jan. 3 search uncovered about 243 grams of heroin, 96 grams of cocaine, and 417 grams of a dangerous substance commonly referred to as molly, suspected LSD, U.S. currency, and a muzzle loader style gun. Drug paraphernalia consisting of packaging materials for heroin and/or fentanyl, along with digital scales were also found, police said, and the approximate street value of the recovered illicit drugs is $48,000. When they returned 10 days later for a second search, they recovered a loaded handgun, 165.6 grams of fentanyl, 9.5 grams of cocaine, 14.4 grams of molly and $1,600 in U.S. currency.

At Wednesday's nuisance committee meeting, Auburn Police Department Chief James Slayton said the property has become a nuisance for neighbors and his department. He noted that in addition to the searches and arrests this month, officers have responded to numerous calls at the property in the past several months.

"This property has definitely become a nuisance to us in the city and the residents in that area," said Slayton, one of three members of the committee, along with City Manager Jeff Dygert and Fire Chief Mark Fritz. "Any course of action we can take immediately, I appreciate that."

Slayton said that the second search came about after Colonnese returned to 11 Madison Ave. following her first arrest because her charges were not eligible for bail to be set. As a result, she was released from custody at arraignment, "only to start up shop again," he said.

Even after the second arrest, for which Colonnese has remained in county jail custody, officers and emergency responders have been called back. A burglary call and a related overdose took place on Jan. 14.

"People have been going in, helping themselves," Slayton said.

The property manager for 11 Madison Ave., Scott Matheney, addressed the committee during the meeting.

"I know we had some problems there in the last month; those problems are gone, won't ever be back," he said. "We're ... going to get back on the right track so people on Madison can have a nice neighborhood."

Auburn Assistant Corporation Counsel Nate Garland, who advised the committee, said he appreciated Matheney's presence at Wednesday's meeting, but recommended the committee schedule a hearing on the property for its March meeting and provide notice to the property owner so he can take part.

Following a properly noticed hearing, the committee can declare the property a public nuisance, which would enable the city to condemn the property.

The property's owner is James J. Flesher of Fort Myers, Florida. He purchased it in March 2022. Madison Avenue is a one-block street on the city's west side between Jefferson Street and Baker Avenue.