Auburn police charge teen with assault on school property

A 13-year-old girl is facing assault and child endangerment charges in the family court system in connection with an attack last week on Auburn school district property.

Auburn Police Department Chief Shawn Butler said the girl and her parents were served with an appearance ticket on Monday night and will be summoned to Cayuga County Family Court "in the near future." The unnamed juvenile defendant was charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors.

The arrest stems from an incident caught on video by a bystander on Wednesday around 6 p.m. at Holland Stadium, which is behind Auburn Junior High School. In a video that was widely shared on social media on Saturday, one girl can be seen dragging another girl by the hair before forcing her to the ground in an area outside the stadium. She then repeatedly hits and kicks the girl, and stomps on her head.

