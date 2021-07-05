Auburn police charge three with robbery

Three people are facing multiple felony robbery charges following an incident in the area of Logan and Janet streets early Sunday morning.

The Auburn Police Department said it investigated a suspicious incident reported at about 2:44 a.m. Sunday in that area of the city in which a group was heard talking about a robbery.

Officers responding to that report noticed a disturbance in the 200 block of Janet Street. People fleeing the area were pursued, and investigation determined that a person was assaulted and menaced with a firearm, and had jewelry, money and other unspecified items stolen. Patrol officers also found a loaded 9-mm handgun in the area.

The investigation lead to the arrests of three people:

• Enrique Torres, charged with one count of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

• Anthony Torres, charged with one count of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery.

• Deja Brown, charged with one count of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery.

Police are asking that anyone with information or video footage of the incident in the areas of Logan, Janet and Steel streets and Near Place between 2:30 and 4 a.m. to contact them. Call Detective Frost at (315) 255-4702 or email jfrost@auburnny.gov, or call the main APD line at (315) 253-3231. Tips can be made anonymously.

