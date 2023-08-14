Two men have been charged following an armed robbery in Auburn on Sunday afternoon that prompted a shelter-in-place order in the area of Orchard and James streets.

According to a news release from the Auburn Police Department on Monday afternoon, Darryl Jones, of 10 Orchard St., Upper Apartment, was charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Michael Barski, also of 10 Orchard St., Upper Apartment, was charged with second-degree assault.

Police said that at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jones approached a person visiting the upper apartment at 10 Orchard St., placed a gun against their head and demanded property from them. The person complied, turning over a cellphone and $60 in cash. Barski then placed the person in a headlock from behind while Jones beat the person with a metal cane, striking them multiple times.

The victim was able to leave the apartment and call 911. Due to a gun being involved and the serious nature of the incident, police cordoned off the area and issued the shelter-in-place order via reverse 911. The department's Emergency Response Team and Gun-Involved Violence Elimination Team were also activated. A search produced a loaded .357 Smith & Wesson revolver, and the cane.