Auburn police chase, catch two suspected drug dealers

Police in Auburn said that officers twice this week caught up with men carrying drugs who first fled in their vehicles and then on foot. One was also reported to be in possession of a loaded gun.

The APD said that at about 3 a.m. Tuesday, officer Andrew Young was in the area of Orchard Street when a vehicle drove by him playing "unreasonably loud music." As Young approached the vehicle, the driver began driving at a high rate of in an apparent attempt to elude the officer. The operator, later identified as Garlyn M. Gause, 43, of Rochester, reportedly passed a stop sign on Pine Street at the intersection of Clark Street without stopping.

Police said that Young then initiated a traffic stop but Gause failed to comply and proceeded to attempt to elude the officer. The vehicle continued onto John, Owasco and Miller streets, police said, before Gause got out and ran to the Mill Street Dam, began jumping fences and hid behind shrubbery near Owasco Street, where Young and officer Luke Parker arrested Gause in front of 67 Owasco St. after a brief struggle.

The APD said the officers recovered eighty-five individually packaged glassine envelopes containing heroin and seven baggies containing cocaine. Based on the quantity of drugs, Gause was charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of unlawful fleeing of police officer, resisting arrest and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The APD said that the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force assisted along with the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office.

In a separate Thursday news release, the APD said that at about 2:13 a.m. Thursday, officer Nicholas Gehm initiated a traffic stop on Fitch Avenue when a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign but that the operator continued driving.

Police said the driver, later identified as Kyreese T. Gilliam, 26, of 18 Chapman Ave., Auburn, continued eluding police until abruptly stopping in front of his residence and running into the backyard.

Gehm and officer Anthony Spinelli gave chase and reported that Gilliam was repeatedly reaching into the waistband area of his pants as he was running. The officers caught up to Gilliam and were able to take him into custody after a brief struggle as Gilliam continued to physically resist arrest, police said.

The APD said Gilliam was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, more than one-half ounce of cocaine and more than $4,000 cash.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, in addition to resisting arrest and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The APD said the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation.