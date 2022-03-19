Auburn police chief commends officers for response to September shooting incident

Following state Attorney General's Office release of an investigation report on the lethal shooting of an Auburn resident by a police sergeant, the city's police chief issued a statement supporting law enforcement officials involved.

The AG Office of Special Investigation report on Brandi Baida's death found that Sgt. Tim Spingler was justified in firing his service weapon during the Sept. 21 incident in which Baida was firing a rifle through a second-story window in her Wheeler Street residence. State law requires the AG's office to conduct independent investigations into all shootings involving law enforcement.

After receiving the report Friday afternoon and reviewing it, APD Chief James Slayton on Saturday said investigators were "thorough and comprehensive" and that officers performed their duties admirably that day.

"I want to commend all officers that responded to 12 Wheeler St. on September 21, 2021, because as gunfire rang out, they ran toward the threat to protect the lives of other officers and those civilians living the neighborhood," Slayton said. "This was a difficult and evolving event that was putting many lives in danger. Ms. Baida was using a high-powered rifle capable of traveling long distances, going through houses and soft body armor worn by officers. The ultimate goal was to stop the threat and get the shooter to surrender their weapon."

The AG's report, which included a compilation video with cell phone and door-bell camera footage and emergency radio audio, said officers repeatedly directed Baida to drop the rifle, but she refused and continued to fire shots after officers had the residence surrounded. Officers responded to the Wheeler Street area after 911 dispatchers received calls about shots being fired in the area.

"After many verbal attempts and several more shots by Ms. Baida, Sgt. Spingler made the difficult decision, based on his knowledge, training and law enforcement experience, to use deadly physical force to stop the threat towards officers and innocent civilians," Slayton said.

The chief noted that after securing the scene, APD immediately turned the investigation into the shots-fired incident over to the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police.

"In doing so, there were independent criminal investigations overseen by three separate agencies, Attorney General's Office of Special Investigations, Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and the NYS Police."

Slayton said the APD thanks the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, state police, Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, Auburn Fire Department, TLC Ambulance and "many other local agencies that assisted us on September 21, 2021."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0