Auburn police: Daytime rape attempt occurred in front of children

Auburn police said a teenager pulled a woman to the ground and tried to rape her in front of a group of children.

In a news release, the APD said that the woman was on Wall Street between Spring Street and Derby Avenue at about 9:45 a.m. Monday when she was attacked.

Police said a 15-year-old grabbed the woman from behind, took her to the ground and tried several times to remove some of her clothing. The woman struggled, screamed and fought back. A person in the neighborhood shouted at the teenager and he eventually stopped.

The children who had been walking with the woman were not directly attacked but saw the incident as it unfolded, police said.

Police said they located the male attacker in the area and determined that he is 15 years old. He was charged with first-degree attempted rape, a felony, and seven misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The APD said that the suspect's name will not be released because he is a juvenile.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact lead investigator Detective Adam Rivers at (315) 567-0073, by email at arivers@auburnny.gov, or to call the main APD phone number at (315) 253-3231. Callers are may remain anonymous.

