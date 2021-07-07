Auburn Police Department leadership change nears

The Auburn City Council will say goodbye to the city's current police chief on Thursday and welcome the new chief a week later.

Auburn Police Department Chief Shawn Butler officially retires on Friday, July 16, but the council will hold a farewell ceremony in his honor this week during its regular meeting. Weather permitting, the event will take place outside Memorial City Hall on the south lawn.

Butler announced his retirement plans last summer, saying he would step down in 2021. July 15 will mark the completion of Butler's 25th year with the APD, with the past five serving as its chief.

One reason Butler decided to make his plans known so far in advance was to help facilitate a smooth transition to the next department chief.

Three current members of the department's management team — Deputy Chief Roger Anthony, Capt. Kyle Platt and Lt. James Slayton — were eligible to take on the role based on the city's Civil Service list, but Anthony said he decided not to pursue the position.

After a thorough review process, City Manager Jeff Dygert said he has made his choice from within the department, but the public announcement won't come until the council meets on July 15.