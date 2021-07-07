Auburn Police Department leadership change nears

The Auburn City Council will say goodbye to the city's current police chief on Thursday and welcome the new chief a week later.
Auburn Police Department Chief Shawn Butler officially retires on Friday, July 16, but the council will hold a farewell ceremony in his honor this week during its regular meeting. Weather permitting, the event will take place outside Memorial City Hall on the south lawn.
Butler announced his retirement plans last summer, saying he would step down in 2021. July 15 will mark the completion of Butler's 25th year with the APD, with the past five serving as its chief.
One reason Butler decided to make his plans known so far in advance was to help facilitate a smooth transition to the next department chief.
Three current members of the department's management team — Deputy Chief Roger Anthony, Capt. Kyle Platt and Lt. James Slayton — were eligible to take on the role based on the city's Civil Service list, but Anthony said he decided not to pursue the position.
After a thorough review process, City Manager Jeff Dygert said he has made his choice from within the department, but the public announcement won't come until the council meets on July 15.
The city manager said the process to select the chief was thorough and deliberate, and he noted the importance of the appointment.
"It is a high-profile position, especially with all the focus on community policing right at the moment around the country," Dygert said
Dygert said he consulted with the city council in making this decision, but unlike when Butler was promoted in 2016, the council was less directly involved in the process this time. Five years ago, Dygert was still in the role of interim city manager, and the police officer's union had recently passed a no-confidence vote in the previous chief, Brian Neagle.
Dygert could have conducted an outside search for a chief and considered external candidates, but he decided to keep the process internal for multiple reasons.
"First, that gives our employees, no matter what department ... a sense that there are opportunities within for advancement," he said.
He also said appointing a new police chief who already knows the department and the community is advantageous.
"You can't put a value on having those network connections and community interactions," he said.
Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer