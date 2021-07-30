Auburn Police Department recruiting new officers

Those interested in joining the Auburn Police Department will be able to take a civil service exam in September, a first step toward earning a spot on the roster later.
The Auburn Municipal Civil Service Commission announced an open competitive police examination to take place Sept. 18. The application deadline is Aug. 19. The written test will encompass reading comprehension, situational judgement and problem sensitivity and reasoning. Test results usually come back in December, and a physical examination will be scheduled for early next year.
Newly promoted Auburn Police Chief James Slayton is extremely familiar with the recruiting process, since he served as the administrative lieutenant of planning and training before he was sworn in as the APD's new leader earlier this month.
Slayton said the APD was briefly fully staffed earlier this year but is now one person short. The agency has had as many as eight active vacancies in recent years.
But despite have slots filled, the department doesn't have as many officers on the road currently as it would like, because 11 new officers are taking part in police academies and one is in field training.
All of these officers have been hired by the APD, but they aren't able to patrol on their own yet. Slayton said the department hopes to have the five people currently in the Broome County Law Enforcement Academy ready by September. Three others are in the Syracuse Regional Police Academy and another three are learning at the Mohawk Valley Police Academy. If those officers successfully complete their stints at their respective academies, they will be assigned a training officer for 18 weeks of field training. They will be able to go out on their own if they pass every phase of that training.
Right now the department plans to send one new person to a police academy next year, but the final number will depend on if those already hired officers are able to successfully complete their training.
Being short that many patrol officers affects issues such as how the department responds to calls.
"If it's not a 'hot,' or priority, call, sometimes people have to wait an extended period of time. I just ask that they be patient," Slayton said.
The chief added that the APD doesn't like making people wait, but there are more calls requiring two officers now "than there have ever been," including mental health calls and people dealing with addiction.
While Slayton said he is concerned about officer burnout, the APD has a focus on officer wellness. He said the department has to "take care of our officers" and make sure they are physically and mentally prepared every day.
There are efforts being made to fire up awareness about the upcoming exam. The department staffed an informational table at an Auburn Doubledays game Wednesday night, and there is a recruiting event slated for Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Booker T. Washington Community Center. APD members and civil service representatives will be present to help people sign up for the exam and answer questions.
Slayton talked about why people should consider joining the APD's ranks.
"It's a very noble profession, first of all. A lot of people that we interview afterwards, we ask them, 'Why do you want to be a police officer?' A lot of those answers come back as, 'I want to give back to the community, I want to help people in the community,' he said. "If you're one of the individuals out there that feels that way, this is a perfect example and a perfect job to be able to do that."
He added that most APD members live in Auburn, so officers would be assisting people in the community where they live.
"Come to work, do something different every day and help people in the community," Slayton said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.