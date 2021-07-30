Auburn Police Department recruiting new officers

Slayton said the APD was briefly fully staffed earlier this year but is now one person short. The agency has had as many as eight active vacancies in recent years.

But despite have slots filled, the department doesn't have as many officers on the road currently as it would like, because 11 new officers are taking part in police academies and one is in field training.

All of these officers have been hired by the APD, but they aren't able to patrol on their own yet. Slayton said the department hopes to have the five people currently in the Broome County Law Enforcement Academy ready by September. Three others are in the Syracuse Regional Police Academy and another three are learning at the Mohawk Valley Police Academy. If those officers successfully complete their stints at their respective academies, they will be assigned a training officer for 18 weeks of field training. They will be able to go out on their own if they pass every phase of that training.

Right now the department plans to send one new person to a police academy next year, but the final number will depend on if those already hired officers are able to successfully complete their training.

Being short that many patrol officers affects issues such as how the department responds to calls.

