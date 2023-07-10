In an effort to brighten local neighborhoods at night, people will able to grab free outdoor lightbulbs from the Auburn Police Department later this week.

The APD will be holding a distribution event for lightbulbs donated by NYSEG from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at the northeast parking lot of Memorial City Hall, 24 South St, as a part of an initiative to get energy-efficient lightbulbs out to members of the community.

Residents will be able to drive up to giveaway site during the distribution event and receive up to three lightbulbs per vehicle. If there are any lightbulbs left over after the event, officers may have them available "on routine patrols or at events we do throughout the year," the APD said.

This lightbulb undertaking was the brainchild of Auburn Police Officer Michael Bufano, who gave a presentation on the initiative with Auburn Police Chief James Slayton to Auburn City Council during a meeting in June. Bufano said that when he and other officers are on patrol at night, public street fixtures are lit but outdoor lights at neighborhood homes often aren't, lowering visibility.

"You can't see anybody, you got a suspicious person, these nuisance neighborhoods or a house, you get a complaint that we have to go to, we get there, you can't see anything," Bufano said during the presentation in June. "The fire department, the ambulance, codes, whoever is doing their job out there, they can't see the house numbers, they can't see anything in the drive way. You're peeking out to see somebody breaking into your car, you can't see them. You have your cameras, your security cameras, now you can see. It's more than a lightbulb, I think it's a neighborhood thing, everybody working together."

Feeling he needed to do something, Bufano talked to Slayton and then contacted NYSEG, eventually getting a hold of representative Timothy Winderl. Bufano said he asked Winderl questions such as how much a lightbulb costs, since Bufano planned to ask about buying some bulbs. Winderl later offered to donate lightbulbs to the APD, with the department later receiving over 2,000 bulbs.

Winderl, who was present at the meeting in June, said these outdoor LED lightbulbs "will use $3 a year, it's equivalent to a 60-watt lightbulb ... we're glad to partner with the police department and this program."