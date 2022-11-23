Auburn Police Department warns of telephone scam

The Auburn Police Department is advising people to be wary of a possible scam from someone claiming to represent a utility company.

In an news release, the APD said it was informed of potential scam where city residents were contacted through telephone by a person claiming to be with a utility company. The person on the phone told the resident their heat would be turned off due to non-payment. No specific utility company name was given, police said, but the telephone number appeared to be local

Community members should be mindful of fraudulent phone calls from people claiming to be with a utility company and are asked to not give out any bank account, credit card or personal information over the phone if they are not sure who they are speaking to, police said.

The APD added that residents should contact their utility provider directly if they have questions related to utility services.