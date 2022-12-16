Auburn Police Department's renovation project, accreditation process moving forward

AUBURN — A new renovation project for the Auburn Police Department building is moving foward as the agency also is looking to complete its state accreditation process.

The Auburn City Council this week approved a resolution awarding the Syracuse-based engineering firm Barton & Loguidice a $369,212 contract for consulting services on a renovation project for the building that has long housed the APD and in the past year has been the headquarters for the Auburn City Ambulance service.

Before the vote on Thursday night, Councilor Timothy Locastro asked if there is a plan in the future for the city to eventually "move on" from the current police and ambulance building, which was built nearly a century ago. City Manager Jeff Dygert said "the short answer is no," the Barton & Loguidice study should provide insight into the long-term viability.

"Once we get this back and we find out what the cost of renovations are to bring that building up to code and (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance and things like that and to do what needs to be done, there's every possibility that when we look at what that cost is, maybe we will have a discussion on whether that's the most prudent thing to do or not," Dygert said. "But we need someone to come in and take a good look at the overall operation, the mechanics of the building, the structure and the usefulness of the building and put together that estimate so then we have some good numbers to go by."

Locastro then asked Chief James Slayton if the APD has "outgrown" the building. Slayton said yes and noted there are "things today that we can't house in the building that we may need to in the future. We collect more evidence now, we have to secure more stuff, but with that being said, I would leave it to the professionals to come through."

Locastro also asked if the city could provide a list of how much money has spent on the building in the last eight years. Slayton referenced work such as renovations to the APD building in 2017, including a remodeled command center and four new interview rooms. Dygert said it would take time to put some of that information together and asked if Locastro was asking for the major renovation projects during that time, to which Locastro said yes.

'21st century policing': Public gets first look at Auburn Police Department renovations AUBURN — For the first time in more than 20 years, the Auburn Police Department has a new outlook on life.

"It'd be nice to know for the last eight years of how much money we've put into that place," Locastro said.

Councilor Jimmy Giannettino asked Director of Capital Improvement Program & Grants Christina Selvek what the scope of work for Barton & Loguidice is and about the timeframe for that work to be completed. Selvek said the city is beginning the schematic and scoping process with the firm. She added that the firm "has walked the building, they have an idea of what they're getting into."

Selvek talked about ideally having draft plans by March and April, adding that she would like the project to be out to bid by July or August. Considering inflation and "the ever-changing supply market right now," Selvek said she doesn't know what the cost estimates are going to look like.

Later in the meeting, Slayton gave an update on the APD's efforts to secure accreditation through the New York State Law Enforcement Accreditation Program. The APD started the process in 2018 and has included updating the agency's policies and procedures.

Auburn Police Department launches efforts to secure state accreditation AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department recently announced it is working toward securing state accreditation for the department.

The APD bought policy management software from the company Lexipol in 2018, Slayton said, adding that the police department updated some of its policies and procedures and has included new ones. That policy work with Lexipol is finished. Back in January, a "mock assessment" was held, where a team with the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services assessed the APD on its policy updates and other accreditation criteria, including its facilities.

"They come in, spread out through our department, take our policies and procedures, go through it, look at our building, look to make sure everything's up to code and our polices and really, the only issue that we were having was upstairs in our evidence (storage area)," Slayton said at the meeting.

One evidence area requirement is to add fencing, which the Auburn-based Connor Fence Co. is working on and hopes to complete before Jan. 1, Slayton said after the meeting. Other security requirements are planned for the renovation project.

The chief would like to have an on-site assessment held in the first quarter of 2023 and noted the renovation project for the police and ambulance building will help with the accreditation process.

Slayton also talked about the benefits of accreditation at the meeting, including making sure that the and agency and its officers are up-to-date on policies. Another benefit, he said, is increased transparency, mentioning the body-worn cameras.

"Our policies and procedures are on our website, so they're viewable to the public. The end goal is to give the public confidence in their police department," Slayton added.

Accreditation is valid for five years after the initial assessment, he said. After those five years, another on-site assessment would be needed, where assessors would "check on what we've updated, make sure we're up-to-date." A slide in Slayton's presentation on the accreditation said "All polices and procedures must be continuously reviewed to keep up with law changes, best practices and social climate."

In other news:

• The city council approved a resolution on an amendment to the city's wholesale sewer rate agreement with neighboring towns.

The agreement, which began in 2017, includes Aurelius, Fleming, Owasco, Sennett and the Cayuga County Sewer and and Water Authority, though the latter is not currently a billed customer. Through the amendment, the wholesale sewer rate charged to the towns would see a 19 cent increase, from $2.85 to $3.04 per 100 cubic feet, starting in 2023.

Director of Municipal Utilities Seth Jensen previously said the amendment would not increase sewer rates for Auburn residents and that the new wholesale rate would be what the city will charge the other towns, residents in those other towns would likely be paying more than that, due to factors such as maintenance costs the towns incur on their infrastructure and pass on to users. The wholesale rate is recalculated every three years as a part of the pre-existing agreement.