Auburn police: Fourth person charged in July 4 robbery

A fourth suspect faces felony robbery charges in connection with an incident in Auburn on July 4.

The Auburn Police Department and the U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force this week picked up Julian N. Byer Jr. on an indictment warrant stemming from a grand jury investigation into a reported robbery on Janet Street around 2:44 a.m. that day.

Byer, 22, of 6154 Court St., Cayuga, is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of second degree robbery. He was found and arrested Wednesday in McIntosh Park in the village of Cayuga.

Police previously announced the arrests of three other suspects who were apprehended shortly after the incident.

Officers initially responded to a report of a group of people being heard in the area of Janet and Logan streets talking about a robbery. They noticed a disturbance in the 200 block of Janet Street and pursued people fleeing the area. An investigation determined that a person was assaulted and menaced with a firearm, and had jewelry, money and other unspecified items stolen. Patrol officers also found a loaded 9-mm handgun in the area.