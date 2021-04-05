Auburn police investigate two incidents involving shots fired

The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public's help as it investigates a pair of incidents involving gunfire on Sunday night.

Police said there are no known injuries from either incident. The first occurred at about 9:24 p.m. in the area of Wall Street and Derby Avenue. The second took place at roughly 10:59 p.m. in the area of Frazee Street and Canoga Road. In the later incident, the outside of a residence was struck multiple times by the shots.