The Auburn Police Department is investigating an assault that took place on Owasco Street on Wednesday and sent a victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe two suspects attacked the victim with an weapon at 110 Owasco St., Sgt. Michael Merkley told The Citizen. He did not identify the weapon that was allegedly used.

Merkley said police have not yet positively identified nor located the suspects, but "think they know who they are" and are searching for them.

Merkley added that police do not believe the suspects are a danger to anyone else, as the assault "looks like a targeted thing." The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

Police could be seen Wednesday afternoon at the residence at 110 Owasco St., which was wrapped in caution tape. Merkley said the investigation is ongoing.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Auburn police by calling (315) 253-3231 or using the submission form at auburnny.gov/police-department/contact-us/webforms/auburn-ny-police-tip-line.