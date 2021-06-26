Auburn police investigating attack caught on video at junior high school

The Auburn Police Department is investigating an incident in which one girl attacked another outside Holland Stadium behind Auburn Junior High School on Wednesday.
The incident was caught on video, and was being shared widely on social media Saturday. It shows one girl dragging another girl by the hair before forcing her to the ground on a paved area outside the stadium. She then repeatedly hits and kicks the girl and stomps on her head.
Auburn Police Department Chief Shawn Butler told The Citizen on Saturday that the department has spoken with the victim and her father, and that there's an ongoing investigation into the matter.
On Saturday afternoon, Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo sent out an email to district families in which he said that because the incident took place after school hours and on summer break, he was not informed about it until Saturday.
"The school district is working in partnership with the Auburn Police Department to conduct a thorough investigation regarding this violent episode," he wrote. "Whether school is in session or not, violence on school property will not be tolerated, and those involved will be disciplined accordingly."
The last day of school classes at the junior high school was June 17. Pirozzolo later told The Citizen that students should not have been in that area of the school property as the stadium gates are supposed to be locked.
In his email, Pirozzolo also thanked people who notified of the incident after they saw the video.
"Please do not hesitate to bring anything like this to my attention so that we can mitigate the situation as soon as possible," he said.
The victim in the video has a concussion and some bruises, and she's "mentally distraught," said her father, Jason "Wally" Meyers, in an interview with The Citizen Saturday afternoon.
Meyers said he's concerned with how the matter is being handled by police and the school district, and is speaking with an attorney about filing a lawsuit.
The incident, he said, happened about 6 p.m. on Wednesday. He said none of the bystanders, all children who appear to be in their teens, intervened or got help for his daughter. An adult in the area eventually spotted her lying on the ground and called 911.
Meyers said APD responded to the scene. He took his daughter to the hospital, and police interviewed him and his daughter and took pictures at the hospital that night but officers have not been available since to take a formal statement. He said a school resource officer reached out to him the next day because the officer had become aware of a video.
