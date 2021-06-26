Auburn police investigating attack caught on video at junior high school

In his email, Pirozzolo also thanked people who notified of the incident after they saw the video.

"Please do not hesitate to bring anything like this to my attention so that we can mitigate the situation as soon as possible," he said.

The victim in the video has a concussion and some bruises, and she's "mentally distraught," said her father, Jason "Wally" Meyers, in an interview with The Citizen Saturday afternoon.

Meyers said he's concerned with how the matter is being handled by police and the school district, and is speaking with an attorney about filing a lawsuit.

The incident, he said, happened about 6 p.m. on Wednesday. He said none of the bystanders, all children who appear to be in their teens, intervened or got help for his daughter. An adult in the area eventually spotted her lying on the ground and called 911.

Meyers said APD responded to the scene. He took his daughter to the hospital, and police interviewed him and his daughter and took pictures at the hospital that night but officers have not been available since to take a formal statement. He said a school resource officer reached out to him the next day because the officer had become aware of a video.

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.