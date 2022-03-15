Auburn police investigating overnight shooting death

Auburn police are investigating a shooting death outside a city bar early Tuesday morning.

The Auburn Police Department said that John Wesley Smith III, 37, of Syracuse, was found dead in front of Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., after officers responded to a shots-fired call around 1:40 a.m.

Officers said they found Smith lying outside of the bar, dead from "an apparent gunshot wound." After notifying next of kin, APD issued a press release Tuesday afternoon providing details about the probe and identifying Smith as the victim.

The APD said it has concluded that people either involved in, or who may have knowledge of, the incident fled the scene before officers arrived. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were immediately released.

Officers were still outside of Swifty's late Tuesday morning processing evidence. Numerous crime scene evidence markers were visible in front of the tavern and just down the street by an adjacent parking lot.

Police are requesting that anyone "with additional information to include anyone that was in the bar during the shooting incident" to call lead Detective Sean DeRosa at (315) 255-4706 or email him at sderosa@auburnny.gov. Tips can also be made to the APD through the main number, (315) 253-3231, or email communitywatch@auburnny.gov. Tips can be anonymous.

Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony told The Citizen that since Swifty's is located in a public area, there is a possibility that someone might have seen something regarding the incident or may have video footage of the scene.

Anthony also said police don't believe there's a continuing danger to the community connected with shooting.

"We don't have any reason to believe this is anything more than an isolated incident," he said.

This is is the APD's first homicide investigation in the city since the death of 36-year-old Joshua Poole at 8 Delevan St. in November 2019. Two of the four defendants in that case, Lucciano Spagnola and Gage Ashley, were sentenced last last year and all four have pleaded guilty in connection with their roles in the case.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

