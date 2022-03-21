Auburn police investigating reports of shots fired on Holley Street

Auburn police are investigating a shots-fired complaint that happened in the area of Holley Street last Friday night.

In a press release issued Monday, police said at about 11:35 p.m. March 18, officers responded after several calls to Cayuga County 911 by residents who described hearing what they believed to be several gunshots and then what sounded like a vehicle speeding away from the area at a high rate of speed.

Responding officers were able to identify and secure the scene and determined there had been several rounds discharged from a firearm, according to the press release. A residence in the area of Holley Street was struck by multiple rounds, but no injuries were reported.

Police said this appeared to be an isolated incident and not related to the fatal shooting last week on Perrine Street.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is requested to contact Auburn police at 315-253-3232 or email communitywatch@auburnny.gov. Tipsters can remain anoyomous.

