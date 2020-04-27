Auburn police K-9 'Chuey' dies of cancer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A K-9 member of the Auburn Police Department has died following a "hard-fought battle" against cancer, the department announced Monday.

The 6-year-old German Shepherd, named Pikachu, or "Chuey" for short, performed patrol and narcotics detection for the department and "fiercely protected" his partner — Officer Andrew Kalet — and other members of the department, the APD said.

"(Chuey) and Officer Kalet quickly become an inseparable pair" after the K9 started working for APD as a 2-year-old, the department wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. Chuey was granted to the APD in 2015 through the Sean M. Walsh K9 Memorial Foundation.

"We thank you, Chuey, for your dedicated service. You can rest now ... we have the watch from here," reads APD's post.

Chuey was named after a Walsh, a National Guardsman who had family ties in Auburn and had dreamed of becoming a K-9 handler, but died in 2011 of injuries sustained by gunfire in Afghanistan. Walsh's nickname while on active duty was Pikachu.